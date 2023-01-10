January 10, 2023
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Local News

Governor Hogan to Deliver Farewell Address This Afternoon

Governor Hogan will deliver his farewell address to Marylanders tonight, January 10, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

“We have come a long way together over the last eight years changing Maryland for the better,” said Governor Hogan. “I look forward to having one final opportunity to express to Marylanders how grateful I am for the privilege to serve as governor and share some thoughts about the direction of our state and our country.”

Over the course of his last year in office, Governor Hogan has visited every region of the state to highlight administration initiatives and accomplishments.

Marylanders can watch the address live on MPT.org and on the governor’s TwitterFacebook, and YouTube pages.

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

