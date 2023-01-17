Get ready… Annapolis Restaurant Week 2023 is coming!

Annapolis Restaurant Week started in Annapolis fifteen years ago to support local restaurants in the off-season. It is a fun way to support our local restaurants, save a few dollars, have a fantastic meal, get out of the house, and enjoy time with friends and family.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to treat yourself or your friends to delicious meals at reasonable prices. Reservations are recommended as this is a popular week to dine out or carry out!
This is one of the best times to eat out in Annapolis area restaurants. This year’s event starts on February 25th. The 9-day event runs through Sunday, March 5th, and will feature more than 40 of the Annapolis area’s best restaurants. Those participating in this annual event will offer special selections for a 2-course breakfast, a 2-course lunch, or a three-course dinner–or all of the above! Select locations will also offer additional bonus items and specials, including 1/2 price bottles of wine, discounted appetizers, or specialty drinks.
Final details are being hashed out, so stay tuned for more information!
The following have participated in Annapolis Restaurant Week in the past!
- Annapolis Smokehouse & Tavern
- Blackwall Hitch
- Buddy’s Crabs & Ribs
- Café Mezzanotte
- Café Normandie
- Caliente Grill
- Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen
- Chart House
- Federal House Bar & Grille
- Galway Bay Irish Restaurant
- Harry Browne’s Restaurant
- Iron Rooster
- Latitude 38 Waterfront Annapolis
- Lemongrass
- Lewnes’ Steakhouse
- The Light House Bistro
- Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano
- Maggiano’s Little Italy
- McGarvey’s Saloon and Oyster Bar
- The Melting Pot
- Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge
- Middleton Tavern
- Miss Shirley’s Café
- O’Learys Seafood
- Paul’s Homewood Café
- Preserve
- Rams Head Tavern
- Reynolds Tavern
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- Severn Inn
- Smashing Grapes
- Stan and Joe’s Saloon
- Tsunami
This list is subject to change.
Annapolis Restaurant Week restaurants are currently posting their menus, additional specials, and reservations options online at www.annapolisrestaurantweek.com