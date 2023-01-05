Former Annapolis High Teacher Sentenced to Six Years for Sexual Abuse

A former Annapolis High School teacher was sentenced to 6 years in prison for the sexual abuse of a minor, committed against a former student for whom she acted as guardian, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today.

Jennifer Diane Arnold, 43, entered a guilty plea to the felony sexual abuse charge in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court on September 2, 2022.

“Instead of looking out for the best interest of a child under her care, Ms. Arnold sexually exploited the victim, even blaming the minor in her defense,” Leitess said. “This sentence shows the seriousness of this disturbing crime.

“I commend the victim for coming forward in what must have been a frightening time, so that the abuser is held accountable for her actions.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Anastasia Prigge on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

In July 2021, Anne Arundel County police and the Department of Social Services were notified of a teenage boy, who confided in his mother that Arnold, his former teacher, had sexually abused him multiple times while under her care. The minor was interviewed and disclosed sexual contact with Arnold when he attended Annapolis High School and had lived in her home and she acted as his temporary guardian.

Police found evidence that confirmed there had been sexual contact between the victim and the defendant. After the victim reported the abuse to the authorities, the Defendant claimed that the victim had raped her. The police found multiple inconsistencies when they interviewed the Defendant and she was charged with the offenses.

The Honorable J. Michael Wachs presided over the case.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of abuse, please reach out to a trusted adult or contact the Sexual Assault Crisis Center and Hotline at 410-222-6800.

