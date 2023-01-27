Feds Give Annapolis $3M To Build Ferry System Between Annapolis and Eastport

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced $384.4 million in federal funding to expand and improve the nation’s ferry service and accelerate the transition to zero-emission ferries and technology. This is made available through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The City of Annapolis will receive nearly $3 million to “initiate passenger ferry service between the city’s downtown and Eastport by buying two battery electric vessels and charging equipment and making improvements to the two docks. The fixed-route service will accommodate workers, residents, and visitors, support redevelopment of the City Dock area, and further the transitioning of the city’s transportation fleet from diesel-powered vehicles to zero-emissions vehicles.”

The idea of an electric ferry between Eastport and City Dock came after Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley tested the waters of an all-electric boat at the Annapolis Boat Show in 2021. He envisions the free service will transport bicyclists and pedestrians between the two popular tourist areas of the City. The Mayor is committed to making greater use of the City’s waterfont in terms of transit and accessibility and under his administration, the City has acquired the Burtis House on City Dock to become a focal point of the reconstruction; and most notably the acquisition of a sliver of remaining land that was once Carr’s/Elktonia Beach off of Bember Beach Road.

In March of 2022, the City Council got on board with the idea and approved an additional $1.5 million to advance the project.

