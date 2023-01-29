English Beat Returning to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

1964 The Tribute

Sunday, March 5

7pm | $49.50

Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents

Thom & Coley

Friday, March 10

8pm |adv $20 / day of show $25

English Beat

Saturday, March 18

9pm | $45

Riki Rachtman: One Foot In The Gutter Tour

Wednesday, March 29

8pm | $25

Yachtley Crew

Tuesday, July 25

8pm | $35

UPCOMING SHOWS:

01/29 Kavoossi & MR VCR

02/02 Legends of Soul: A Tribute to Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Al Green & more

02/02 Cris Jacobs

02/04 David Bromberg Quintet

02/05 AMFM’s Celebration of Eva Cassidy’s 60th Birthday (All Ages Matinee)

02/05 Denny Laine of Wings and Moody Blues

02/07 Rams Head Presents The Drifters, The Platters, & Cornell Gunter Coasters at Maryland Hall

02/07 PRS Eightlock feat. Paul Reed Smith

02/08 Macy Gray

02/09 The Gibson Brothers

02/10 The Chuck Brown Band (Dance Floor)

02/11 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock 11th Annual Heart Health Benefit

02/12 The Young Dubliners (All Ages Matinee)

02/13 Rams Head Presents Keb’ Mo’ at Maryland Hall

02/13 T.3 w. The Trills

02/14 Mike Dawes w. Trevor Gordon Hall

02/16 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute

02/17 Naptown Brass Band Mardi Gras Celebration

02/18 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band

02/19 Big Head Todd & The Monsters

02/21 Kat Wright & Taylor Ashton

02/23 Richard Thompson

02/24 Sam Grow w. Gillian Smith

02/25 Crash Test Dummies w. Carleton Stone

02/26 Yarn

02/28 Alan Doyle w. Chris Trapper

Thursday, February 2

8pm | $35

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

