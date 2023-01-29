January 29, 2023
Annapolis, US 47 F
Business

English Beat Returning to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

1964 The Tribute

Sunday, March 5

7pm | $49.50

Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents

Thom & Coley

Friday, March 10

8pm |adv $20 / day of show $25

English Beat

Saturday, March 18

9pm | $45

Riki Rachtman: One Foot In The Gutter Tour

Wednesday, March 29

8pm | $25

Yachtley Crew

Tuesday, July 25

8pm | $35 

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

01/29 Kavoossi & MR VCR 

02/02 Legends of Soul: A Tribute to Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Al Green & more

02/02 Cris Jacobs

02/04 David Bromberg Quintet

02/05 AMFM’s Celebration of Eva Cassidy’s 60th Birthday (All Ages Matinee)

02/05 Denny Laine of Wings and Moody Blues

02/07 Rams Head Presents The Drifters, The Platters, & Cornell Gunter Coasters at Maryland Hall

02/07 PRS Eightlock feat. Paul Reed Smith

02/08 Macy Gray

02/09 The Gibson Brothers

02/10 The Chuck Brown Band (Dance Floor)

02/11 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock 11th Annual Heart Health Benefit

02/12 The Young Dubliners (All Ages Matinee)

02/13 Rams Head Presents Keb’ Mo’ at Maryland Hall

02/13 T.3 w. The Trills

02/14 Mike Dawes w. Trevor Gordon Hall

02/16 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute

02/17 Naptown Brass Band Mardi Gras Celebration

02/18 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band

02/19 Big Head Todd & The Monsters

02/21 Kat Wright & Taylor Ashton

02/23 Richard Thompson

02/24 Sam Grow w. Gillian Smith

02/25 Crash Test Dummies w. Carleton Stone 

02/26 Yarn

02/28 Alan Doyle w. Chris Trapper

Thursday, February 2

8pm | $35

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Baltimore Ravens’ Super Bowl History: Undefeated in the Big Game

Looking to Bet on The Capitals? NHL Online Betting Explained!
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

