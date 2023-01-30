Employee Stabbed After Confrontation With Co-Worker

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a 22-year-old Annapolis man after a workplace argument escalated into an assault and stabbing.

On January 27, 2023, at approximately 7:50 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to Bowen Farm Supply on Riva Road in Annapolis for a reported stabbing.

Officers determined a verbal argument between two male employees escalated into a physical altercation, during which one of the individuals was stabbed.

The suspect left the area before police arrival; however, he was located at his residence in Annapolis and taken into custody.

The 49-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

