Driver Pulls Gun on Pedestrian Crossing West Street in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police are searching for a suspect who pulled a gun on a pedestrian as he was crossing the road in the 100 block of West Street.

On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at approximately 7:25 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 100 block of West Street (in the area of The Graduate Hotel) for a reported assault that had just occurred.

The victim advised he was walking across West Street when a vehicle nearly struck him. The victim threw an object at the car to get the driver’s attention.

The driver stopped, exited the vehicle with a handgun, and pointed it directly at the victim. The driver threatened the victim and then left the scene in his vehicle.

The victim reported no injuries. Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

