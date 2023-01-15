Dream House by Building Better People Productions to Debut at ArtFarm Annapolis

Five years after its initial run in 2018, “Dream House: A Rainy Day Play,” about the life-saving power of imagination, returns to Annapolis with its original creative team.

Produced by Building Better People Productions, directed by Lynne Childress, and starring Taylor Payne, the show will have a special presentation for K-2ndgraders from local community school Eastport Elementary and their families on February 4, 2023 at 1 pm, then do a show for the public that same day at 4 pm.

The story follows a young woman named Jenn, who moves back to her childhood home, and faces fears, old and new, with the help of her imagination. It’s a touching, lively and funny look at the power of creativity for the child in everyone, on any day, rainy or otherwise. Suitable for all ages.



Emphasizing character-building themes such as kindness and respect, Building Better People Productions (BBPP) produces theatrical performances featuring professional adult actors in shows geared towards young audiences. They have been touring their shows to schools, libraries, churches, and other venues in Maryland, DC and Virginia since 2016. Founded by Lynne Streeter Childress, a teaching artist, playwright, director and performer with almost 30 years of professional theater experience, BBPP has been performing for schools, libraries and other groups since 2016 and is committed to making the world a kinder and more understanding place.

Get more info about how BBPP uses theatre to instill and encourage positive traits in kids and their adults at http://bbpproductions.com.



Dream House is made possible in part from a grant from the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, MD.

