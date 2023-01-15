January 15, 2023
Annapolis, US 38 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Dream House by Building Better People Productions to Debut at ArtFarm Annapolis St John’s College Announces Spring Formal Lecture Series MIDN Gulbrandson Selected as Churchill Scholar Navigating Annapolis During Inaugurations Sandy Point Included in Friends of Maryland State Parks Grants
Events

Dream House by Building Better People Productions to Debut at ArtFarm Annapolis

Five years after its initial run in 2018, “Dream House: A Rainy Day Play,” about the life-saving power of imagination, returns to Annapolis with its original creative team.

Produced by Building Better People Productions, directed by Lynne Childress, and starring Taylor Payne, the show will have a special presentation for K-2ndgraders from local community school Eastport Elementary and their families on February 4, 2023 at 1 pm, then do a show for the public that same day at 4 pm.

The story follows a young woman named Jenn, who moves back to her childhood home, and faces fears, old and new, with the help of her imagination. It’s a touching, lively and funny look at the power of creativity for the child in everyone, on any day, rainy or otherwise. Suitable for all ages.

Emphasizing character-building themes such as kindness and respect, Building Better People Productions (BBPP) produces theatrical performances featuring professional adult actors in shows geared towards young audiences. They have been touring their shows to schools, libraries, churches, and other venues in Maryland, DC and Virginia since 2016. Founded by Lynne Streeter Childress, a teaching artist, playwright, director and performer with almost 30 years of professional theater experience, BBPP has been performing for schools, libraries and other groups since 2016 and is committed to making the world a kinder and more understanding place.

Get more info about how BBPP uses theatre to instill and encourage positive traits in kids and their adults at http://bbpproductions.com

Dream House is made possible in part from a grant from the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, MD. 

Previous Article

St John’s College Announces Spring Formal Lecture Series
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu