How to Use DraftKings Maryland Promo Code for AFC and NFC Championship Bets

For a limited time, new DraftKings users can claim two offers worth up to $1,250. We’ve made claiming both offers a breeze as no promo code is required. Simply sign up for an account with our DraftKings MD promo code link and follow the steps laid out below.

Visit the DraftKings Sportsbook website using our exclusive link. Click “Sign Me Up”. Create your login and provide the required personal information. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app on your mobile device and get ready to make your first bet.

For the first part of the DraftKings Maryland promotion, you’ll receive a $50 bonus bet and a 20% deposit match worth up to $1,000 just for depositing at least $5 when you sign up. Keep in mind that there is a playthrough requirement to receive your deposit match bonus. For every $25 wagered, $1 in bonus funds will be unlocked.

Then, users who make a first bet of $5 or more on any market will get an additional $200 in bonus bets, bringing your total to $250. Users will receive the bonus bets whether the wager wins or loses and they will be deposited as eight $25 credits. This means you could bet on the NFC championship and have bonus bets to use on the AFC championship game.

Here are some key terms and conditions to pay attention to when it comes to using your bonus bets:

Bonus bets will expire and be removed from your account if not used within seven days.

Your bonus bets must be used in full and cannot be split across multiple wagers.

If you win a wager using a bonus bet, the wager amount is not included in your winnings. For example, if you placed a $25 wager on a bet with +100 odds and won, you would normally receive a total payout of $50 ($25 wager + $25 in winnings). With bonus bet credits, you would only receive the $25 in winnings and not the bet amount.



NFL Conference Championships: Schedule, Odds and Betting Trends

Here is how the NFL playoff action is lining up for conference championship weekend and the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFC Championship: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

When: Sunday, January 29 at 3 p.m. ET (on FOX)

Spread: Philadelphia -2.5

Moneylines: PHI (-145) | SF (+125)

Total: 46.5

San Francisco enters this game with the fourth-best cover percentage against the spread (ATS) at 68.4% and a record of 13-6-0. As the away team, however, the 49ers are only 3-4 ATS. When it comes to the over/under, San Fran is just one of six teams to have more than half their games hit the Over this season, with a record of 10-6.

The Eagles have a middling ATS record at 9-9, but hold the third-best cover percentage at home with a record of 7-3. Philadelphia’s games are 10-8 in favor of the over.

AFC Championship: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, January 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET (on CBS)

Spread: Not Available

Moneylines: KC (-115) | CIN (-105)

Total: 48

At the time of this writing, DraftKings is not taking any wagers on the spread for the AFC Championship. The line for this game has fluctuated all week, starting as high as Kansas City -3 and swinging all the way to Cincinnati -2.5. FanDuel currently has the line at -1.5 in favor of the Chiefs while BetMGM and Caesars are both at -1.

Cincinnati has been one of the best teams ATS this year and currently has the second-highest cover percentage, trailing only the New York Giants. The team also has the fifth-highest average margin of victory when covering the spread at +3.0 points per game. On the road, the Bengals lead the league in cover percentage at 80% and a record of 8-2. Their over-under record is 7-10-1.

Kansas City has covered at the fourth-lowest rate heading into conference championship weekend at 35.3% and a record of 6-11-1. At home, the Chiefs have the third-worst cover percentage trailing only Tampa Bay and Baltimore.

