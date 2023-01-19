January 19, 2023
Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones Coming to Killarney House

Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones Are Coming to Killarney House for two nights only, February 15th and 16th, 2023.  Doors open at 7:30 pm, with shows starting at 8:00 pm.

Tickets are $28 and are available online at www.KillarneyHousePub.com.

Irish festivals all over the United States have been host to Derek Warfield & the Young Wolfe Tones since 2007. Currently, the band plays between 20 and 30 Irish festivals annually all over the country. In addition to musical performances, Derek also delivers lectures on Irish history and the history of the Irish in America. These lectures feature acoustic performances of ballads relevant to the subject matter. Perhaps most notably, the band performed at the great Milwaukee Irish Festival  – the biggest Irish festival in the world. For more details about the band, go to www.TheYoungWolfeTones.com.

Buy tickets now to see them at Killarney House, located at 584 West Central Avenue in Davidsonville, MD.

