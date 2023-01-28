Department of Aging Announces Workshops for February

On Thursday, February 16th, at 6:30 p.m., Joanna Frankel, MSW, LCSW-C, will present “Telling Your Loved One’s Story.” When caring for older loved ones, you often have to explain their (and your) story to various health, financial, and legal professionals. You also probably find yourself fielding questions from family, friends, and neighbors—some who want to help and others who are simply curious.

This interactive program will help you:

Protect your loved one’s privacy and dignity when sharing their story

Determine what professionals need to know and how to prevent having to repeat details

Decide how much is appropriate to share with individuals in your personal life

Come to this workshop ready to take notes and ask questions so you can more effectively advocate for your loved one by sharing their story more impactfully.

This workshop is presented at no cost to the public by the National Family Caregiver Support Program of the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities. The workshop will be held at the Annapolis Senior Activity Center, 119 S. Villa Avenue, Annapolis. You can register for this workshop online at www.aacounty.org/aging or call 410-222-4375 or 410-222-4339.

