January 28, 2023
Annapolis, US 42 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Menu
LATEST NEWS
The Most Effective Ways and Strategies to Grow Your Business with Twitter Department of Aging Announces Workshops for February DraftKings Maryland Promo Code: Get $1,250 for Bengals-Chiefs & 49ers-Eagles Public Workshops: AACPS and Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Local Business Spotlight: Crosby Marketing Communications
Events

Department of Aging Announces Workshops for February

On Thursday, February 16th, at 6:30 p.m., Joanna Frankel, MSW, LCSW-C, will present “Telling Your Loved One’s Story.” When caring for older loved ones, you often have to explain their (and your) story to various health, financial, and legal professionals. You also probably find yourself fielding questions from family, friends, and neighbors—some who want to help and others who are simply curious. 

This interactive program will help you:  

  • Protect your loved one’s privacy and dignity when sharing their story
  • Determine what professionals need to know and how to prevent having to repeat details
  • Decide how much is appropriate to share with individuals in your personal life

Come to this workshop ready to take notes and ask questions so you can more effectively advocate for your loved one by sharing their story more impactfully.

This workshop is presented at no cost to the public by the National Family Caregiver Support Program of the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities. The workshop will be held at the Annapolis Senior Activity Center, 119 S. Villa Avenue, Annapolis. You can register for this workshop online at www.aacounty.org/aging or call 410-222-4375 or 410-222-4339. 

Previous Article

DraftKings Maryland Promo Code: Get $1,250 for Bengals-Chiefs & 49ers-Eagles

 Next Article

The Most Effective Ways and Strategies to Grow Your Business with Twitter
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

AOR 2023-1

AOR 2023-1

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu