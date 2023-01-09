Daily News Brief | January 9, 2023

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.
SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering and Scout & Molly’s.
Today…
A 12-year old brought a loaded gun into an Anne Arundel County Middle School. A carjacking was reported in Annapolis on Saturday. The Police Accountability Report is available. Annapolis Launches a new boxing program and a new permitting website. A fantastic preview of a movie not-yet-in-theaters on Wednesday courtesy of the Annapolis Film Festival. Pod news and a lot more!
Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!
And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!
The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)
NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis
CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect
All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis
TRANSCRIPT: