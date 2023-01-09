Daily News Brief | January 9, 2023

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

A 12-year old brought a loaded gun into an Anne Arundel County Middle School. A carjacking was reported in Annapolis on Saturday. The Police Accountability Report is available. Annapolis Launches a new boxing program and a new permitting website. A fantastic preview of a movie not-yet-in-theaters on Wednesday courtesy of the Annapolis Film Festival. Pod news and a lot more!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

Well, I think old man winter is on his way back. I hope you got all of your holiday decorations down because it will be a bit chilly from here on out; it seems OK enough of my weather guessing George will have the real deal in a few, but we have some news to catch up on, so shall we?

This story is blowing my mind. On Thursday, a 12-year-old brought a loaded handgun to MacArthur Middle School along with spare ammo. The Anne Arundel County police intervened and confiscated the weapon, but that’s it. Per a law that went into effect on June 1st of last year, a juvenile, 13 years old or younger, can no longer be charged with most crimes. Since June 1st, there have been nearly 200 incidents of this nature, with crimes ranging from shoplifting to arson to animal cruelty to forceable rape by a 12-year-old. The best the police can do is provide the suspect and their guardians’ with information on resources. I think I get the intent of this bill passed by the General Assembly last year, but I think there are some unintended consequences when there are essentially NO consequences for crimes of a serious nature.

Not a lot of info on this yet and I assume the Annapolis Police Department will be releasing more information later today, but we learned that on Saturday afternoon, there was an attempted carjacking near the intersection of Bay Ridge Road, Forest Drive, and Hillsmere Drive. The limited details indicate two men approached a vehicle and attempted to carjack it. A struggle ensued, the police responded nearly immediately, and the two suspects fled the scene in the car they initially arrived in. There did not appear to be any injuries to people or damage to any property. It is unknown if a firearm was involved, so please check on EyeOnAnnapolis.net a bit later!

Speaking of police, the Police Accountability Board has released its first annual report. This is a state-mandated county-wide board that hopes to improve police accountability, and it covers all police in the county–Annapolis, Crofton, County Police, County Sheriff, and a few others. To be honest, it was a partial year and they were all getting their feet wet so to speak so the report is pretty light and fluffy. But we do have it at EyeOnAnnapolis.net for you to read.

This is a huge step in the right direction. Later today at 5 pm, the City will debut “Cut Different Boxing.” A new program created by the Annapolis Police Foundation along with help from Nay Athletics and Rec and Parks for Annapolis City Youth. They were able to obtain a boxing ring from the Academy along with some mentors and instructors, and the program kicks off tonight at 5 pm at the Pip Moyer Rec Center, and the public is invited! I hope to see you there…I am not sure where it is, but if I had to guess, that auxiliary gym off the main gym on the lower level.

Another win for Annapolis is the launching of a new permitting system tomorrow. The old e-trackit system is going away, and they have bought a bigger, badder, and better one that will streamline permitting, they say, and be accessible via desktop, mobile, and tablets. There is an app called My Civic 311 that can be downloaded and that will get you going mobily, or you can go to annapolis.gov where the desktop link will live! Fingers crossed because permitting has been an issue for decades!

If you don’t have plans for Wednesday evening…now you do! What Comes Around is a film by Amy Redford, Robert’s kid, about a teenage girl and her mom and their relationship takes some strange twists and turns when the daughter is seduced by a 28-year-old online. It is not yet in the theaters, but the Annapolis Film Society and the Annapolis Film Festival are bringing it to Maryland Hall on Wednesday night. The film is at 7 pm, and the films they bring are really fantastic..so if you can, please come. Tickets are $15, I think, and available at a link on our site or at AnnapolisFilmFestival.org . There MAY be some walkup tickets available, but not guaranteed!

I do hope you caught the local business spotlight with Buck from Groom My Style, a great men’s salon in West Annapolis! Up next Saturday, Judy Buddensick from Frances Marketing Group!

So now you need to hang tight because we have Ann Alsina here with your Monday Money Report–she lucked out with the holidays and hasn’t been here for like three weeks, and as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is with the only locally forecast weather report you will find! All that coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

