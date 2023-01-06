Daily News Brief | January 6, 2023

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Annapolis Police produced a flier with a suspected vehicle in the Eastport hit-and-run crash. A man accepted a plea bargain and will serve less than two years in jail for rape. A former Annapolis High teacher was sentenced to six years in prison for sexually assaulting a former male student. There’s a new ghost tour operator in town. The Annapolis Film Society is screening a great film next week which was directed by Robert Redford’s daughter Amy.

And we normally would have a segment called Canines & Crosstreks from our new sponsors Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, but people sickness prevented it this week–but it will be here next week and I am SO excited!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it's Friday, January 6th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief

I am generally for the legalization of recreational weed–but I got a whiff of the downside yesterday on my walk–there are three houses back to back along my walk that imbibes and the smell was indeed rank. I wonder if we’ll see public smoking, ala cigarettes, when it becomes legal in July? Well, it is Friday and there is a bunch of news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Another follow-up to the pedestrian hit and run in Annapolis–the police have some video of the suspected vehicle and have created a flyer with some stills. It is a 2011 to 2015 white Ford Edge with tinted windows. It should have damage to the grill. Check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net or the APD Facebook page to see it. And please.. share it! We bumped the post to the top of our site.

A while back we told you about a rape in Annapolis–actually, we discovered it was the only rape out of 18 in the City last year that they released on a daily crime report, well, The Capital has an update on the two suspects. The main perpetrator was offered a plea deal for the rape and it was bounced down to a third-degree sex offense ;the States Attorney asked for a 10-year sentence but to suspend all but 2 years. We’ll see if the judge accepts that deal–and keep in mind he has been incarcerated since July so that 2 years will start at 18 months and likely be reduced for good behavior. He is an undocumented Mexican citizen and will face deportation once his sentence is served.

A former Annapolis High teacher was sentenced to 6 years of active incarceration for the sexual abuse of a minor. Jennifer Arnold, 43, pleaded guilty in September to abusing the boy, a former student of hers. The student was under her guardianship and lived at her home when the abuse occurred, but initially reported the abuse to his mother. And it is always a good time to point out that if you are a victim or suspect any sexual abuse, please contact the Sexual Assault Crisis Center at 410-222-6800.

There’s a new tour in town. A national company called US Ghost Adventures is setting up shop in Annapolis and will be offering two hour-long tours every day. One tour is a Boos and Booze which costs $29 and starts at 6 pm at Middleton Tavern. This is a haunted pub crawl. The other, more family-centric, is called the Phantoms of Annapolis which costs $25 and starts at 8 pm also at Middleton. The company was operating in 20 US cities and just added 12 more including Annapolis. You are requested to make a reservation, but you can also just walk up. No payment in advance, just pay when you begin the tour.

Robert Redford has never been to the Annapolis Film Festival, but his daughter has made a film called What Comes Around which will be screened at Maryland Hall next Wednesday, January 11th at 7:00 pm. It is the story of a teen daughter and her mother and the twists and turns when the daughter is seduced online by a 28-year-old man. Sounds like a really good film. We have a link to tickets at EyeOnAnnapolis.net or you can go to AnnapolisFilmFestival.org and order them there as well.

OK about that Annapolis Subaru and SPCA of Anne Arundel County bit– I am so excited for this and it was supposed to start today, but due to illness, we pushed it back a week. But, we will be introducing a new segment called Canines & Crosstreks– the SPCA has the canines, and Subaru has the Crosstreks, and we will be featuring adorable and adoptable pups every Friday right here. And we will follow it up with a post on EyeOnAnnapolis.net later in the day with irresistible photos and information on how you can give the pup their fur-ever home!

And as we wrap up. do me a favor, and sign up for our weekly newsletter of events in the area. It goes out on Fridays at 12:30 pm

Here's some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, it's Buck from Groom My Style in West Annapolis and he gave me one amazing haircut the other week. And next week, Judy Buddensick from Frances Marketing Group.

OK, now it's time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day.

It's Friday, and the weekend is here

