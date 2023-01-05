Daily News Brief | January 5, 2023

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Baltimore Sun and Tribune Publishing have settled with survivors and family members Capital-Gazette employees who were slain in the newsroom in June of 2018. Two Maryland State Troopers went above the call of duty for three orphaned children. Nor hires and shifts in the Navy Football coaching staff. The Annapolis Rotary gave out the spoils from the crab feast to 20 local non-profits. And now you can ice skate at the Annapolis Town Center. Of course some pod news about our local business spotlight and the bonus pod we just dropped with Oliver Wood who will be at Rams Head On Stage on Friday the 13th!

Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minute!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning; it is Thursday, January 5th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I will be glad when this week is over, and my body calendar resets. I am so out of kilter that I have no idea what day it is. OK, we have a little bit of news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

A sad chapter in Annapolis history has closed. The families of those killed in the Capital Gazette shootings and the survivors have reached a confidential monetary settlement with the Baltimore Sun and Tribune Publishing for negligence and failing to protect their employees. The terms are confidential, but the group has also named the building owner, St. John Properties as well, and a settlement has not been reached with them, so that portion may still go to trial.

Here’s a different kind of police story and one from way out of our area. On November 12, 2022, there was a tragic crash on Pulaski Highway in Elkton that claimed the life of a couple out celebrating their wedding anniversary. The crash left their three children, 17, 13, and 6 without parents. Well, two Maryland State Troopers –Matthew Hughes and Samuel Rogers had to inform the kids about the accident that night. But they took it one step further. Knowing that the first Christmas without their parents was going to be rough, they took it upon themselves to raise $5000 to purchase presents and gift cards for the children. The two younger ones have moved to Ohio, so the MSP coordinated with the Ohio State Highway Patrol to deliver the goods to the kids. We need to see the other side of cops more frequently and thank you to Troopers Hughes and Rogers!

No surprises here, but new Navy Football head coach Brian Newberry has hired Grant Chestnut as the Offensive Coordinator for the team. Newberry and Chestnut worked together at Kennesaw State for four years. Navy Football also announced that quarterbacks coach Ivin Jasper, wide receivers coach Mick Yokitis, and offensive line coach Ashley Ingraham will all remain with the program. Ingraham also will carry the assistant head coach title as well.

There are 20 happy non-profits in Annapolis. They are the beneficiaries of the $50,000 raised by the Annapolis Rotary at their Annual Crab Feast in August. They were the AHS Drama Boosters, AA CASA, Literary Council, Assistance League, CBF, Chesapeake Children’s Museum, CRAB, Club 164, Cystic Fibrosis, Girls on the Run, Eastport Volunteer Fire Company, Friends of the Stanton Center, Helping Hands, Junior League, The Light House, West Annapolis Pop Up Pantry, Maryland Hall, Naptown Jazz Kids, Peake Social Foundation, Salvation Army, Severn Leadership Group, and the Tennis Alliance of Anne Arundel! I am sure they all are thrilled! And we might as well mark those calendars since we all have those shiny new 2023 models— Friday, August 4th–next crab feast!

And as we wrap it up, some fun for you. The Annapolis Town Center is opening its newly installed outdoor ice rink on Friday. It will be open daily, weather permitting, through February 22nd, and the hours are noon to 8 pm on weekdays and 10 am to 8 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. It costs $11 per person to skate,, and skate rentals are available for $4. And this is kind of cool, with every admission, Tuscan Prime will gift you an $11 gift card to eat. So, if you are the Brady Bunch and you take the six kids out, and Alice and Sam the butcher– Mike and Carol could have a VERY nice dinner at Tuscan Prime, nearly all paid for!

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, I need to get off my butt and edit Buck from Groom My Style and then look for Judy B from Frances marketing Group next week! And if you were on your toes, I dropped a quick bonus yesterday with Oliver Wood who will be at Rams Head On Stage on Friday the 13th! He has a GREAT show and there are tickets still available, but do give that a listen–maybe 15 minutes!

And that’s a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and Scout & Molly’s!

OK, let’s call that a wrap. So, now you need to hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find and of course, Trevor is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minute. All that coming up in just a bit.

