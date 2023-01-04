Daily News Brief | January 4, 2023

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future.

Alpha Engineering and- Scout & Molly’s

Today…

The family of a man critically injured in an Eastport hit-and-run is offering a $5000 reward, police released an informational video late last night that was shared on our All Annapolis Facebook page. Zachary McGrath, our SMOB, will be heading to Washington for the US Senate Youth Program courtesy of the Hearst Foundation. Anthony G. Brown was sworn in as Maryland’s 47th Attorney General and we need to do a podcast with him. Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones are making a very special stop at Killarney House in February and tickets will go fast! Pod news and more!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content © 2023 Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning; it is Wednesday, January 4th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

A quick post office rant–got a renewal notice for my PO Box..due at end of the month. Then the Eastport Post Office puts a notice in my box saying that the official notice is incorrect and that they are raising the prices on the 23rd so I need to pay by the 23rd to get the price–otherwise, it is a higher rate which is to be determined. Grrrr. OK, let’s get into the news, shall we?

Just a brief follow-up on that Eastport crash that saw a suspected light-colored Ford SUV hit a man who was walking along Chesapeake Avenue. He’s still critical, and the Annapolis Police Department released an informational video late last night. In a Capital article, Captain Amy Miguez said that they have limited information but have asked residents and businesses to check any video cameras they might have that caught the car. The time frame was 9:15 to 9:35 pm on Friday, December 30th. We do have a link to the GoFundMe set up to benefit the victim–Sammy Keller, and his family is offering a $5000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or conviction. Meanwhile, neighbors have taken some matters into their own hands and have been passing out and posting fliers in the area.

Congrats to Zachary McGrath, our SMOB or Student Member of the Board of Education. He was one of two people selected in Maryland by the Hearst Foundation to participate in the US Senate Youth Program. It is a week-long intensive educational experience for students looking for a career in public service. That will take place in early March. And just last week, getting a jump on that public service, he was selected to be a Maryland General Assembly Page for this session.

Anthony Brown went from Lieutenant Governor to Congressman, now the 47th Attorney General for Maryland. He was sworn in yesterday in Annapolis by Governor Hogan. He spoke briefly about his agenda to look at discrimination and bias and also to improve accountability for law enforcement, and promote community confidence in the police. We spoke with him back when The Maryland Crabs Podcast was still chugging along, and I’d love to sit down again and get a better idea of what his office actually does… I am unclear on the distinction between a State’s Attorney and the Attorney General. Hey, Attorney General Brown–if you are listening, have your people call my people, and let’s set that up!

This opportunity only comes around once and maybe twice a year. But Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones will be putting on two shows at Killarney House in Davidsonville on February 15th and 16th. It’s a small room, so tickets will be tight–so go get them now. Warfield has been a top draw at Irish fests worldwide since 2007, and he’s coming to Davidsonville. Tickets can, and should be, had at killarneyhousepub.com

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news! Pod news..up this weekend for the Local Business Spotlight Buck from Groom My Style men’s salon in West Annapolis and next week–Judy B from Frances Marketing Group!

Alright, let’s put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you. And also to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Scout & Molly’s, and Alpha Engineering!

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And, of course, with all the Naptown nightlife scoop, Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz, is here with Annapolis After Dark! All that in just a bit, so hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

