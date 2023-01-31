Daily News Brief | January 31, 2023

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a workplace stabbing, a hatchet incident and an indecent exposure!Annapolis Police released the name of the woman who was hit by a vehicle and killed on Sunday night and they are remaining mum on a security threat that has an unmarked cruiser planted in front of the Mayor’s home. Dr Bedell, the Anne Arundel County Schools Superintendent, launched a new initative to combat violence and build community called #BePresent. Aerovanti, the fractional jet company based here just launched a fractional yacht division and one boat was the star fo a Bond flick! A record number of Marylanders enrolled in healthcare through the Maryland Health Connection. And it is Maryland Heart Health Month and we dropped a bonus pod about it yesterday! I have some great shows at Rams Head On Stage to give away and some pod news of course!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Tuesday, January 31st, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I hope you enjoyed the weather over the weekend and yesterday, I hear it is about to get messy. And speaking of messy, I think I screwed up yesterday and let you all hear Friday’s forecast again. Sorry! OK, we have a LOT of news today so let’s get into it, shall we?

A bunch of strange police news from Anne Arundel County. Here in Annapolis, two employees of Bowens Farm Supply got into an argument and it turned violent with a 22-year-old Annapolis man stabbing his co-worker. Th co-worker has non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect fled and was arrested at his home.

In Arnold, a 17-year-old Pasadena teen threatened several people with a hatchet. Several people were speaking with the teen and all of a sudden he produced a hatchet and began to swing it. It also threatened to shoot them. And on the way out, he took a few swings at a victim’s vehicle. There were no injuries but police did locate the suspect and charged him accordingly.

And speaking of the Dena, a mother and child were walking on Old Water Oak Point Road and were approached by a 20 something red headed man with a beard driving a late model Mazda. He said something and passed the pair. Turned around and approached them a second time, this time exposing his junk. Police are asking for help locating this 20-25 year old male with close cropped red hair and a red beard driving a white Mazda sedan. If you have ideas.. 410-222-6145 is the number.

The Annapolis Police identified the woman who was killed while crossing Rt 665 at Chinquapin Round Road on Sunday evening. She is Rhoda Cabautan. They are still investigating it but they say pedestrian error played a part.

And yesterday, a neighbor of the Mayor’s reached out to us asking if they needed to be worried for their safety. An unmarked Annapolis Police Department car with a uniformed officer has been stationed outside the Mayor’s home for several days. We confirmed the vehicle was there and asked the Mayor’s office about it and they said to call the police department who said “we will not comment on this security matter.” Th Mayor typically does not have a security detail and the only time I can recall something like this happening was when former Mayor Cohen was forced to do some layoffs and the then-City Manager, Doug Smith, requested protection at his home since there were a lot of upset employees in the City. I would hope that if the threat was serious, the police would be forthcoming.

OK let’s talk about schools. Superintendent Mark Bedell announced a new program to address the violence in the schools and to hopefully bring communities together. It is called #BePresent and he will be seeking parents, alumni, and concerned residents to partner with schools and be present. Help with lunch, arrival, dismissal, during the day, etc. He said the schools cannot do it alone. The schools will pay for the requisite background checks. I know Alderwoman Finlayson in Annapolis organized a program like this at Annapolis High just asking adults to arrive at school to welcome the kids as they arrived. I think it petered out after COVID. One slide that Dr. Bedell shared scared the hell out of me and is likely one of the reasons behind this initiative–pre-COVID in the 2018-2019 school year there was a record high of 148 weapon violations systemwide. It dipped during COVID, and in the 21-22 school year there were 122. But so far in the 22-23 school year, there have been 119 violations and we are on track to DOUBLE the violations from last year which could be a 60% increase over the high. I hope this program works!

Some business news. We’ve talked about Annapolis-based Aerovanti before. They are the ones shaking up the fractional jet industry. Now they are doing it to the yacht chartering biz. They recently bought three boats–a mega yacht, Casino Royale, the 108 footer that was in the the James Bond Movie and a pair of smaller, 50 foot, yachts–one sportfisherman and a sailboat. They are captained and crewed and will be home ported in Tampa, but expect to see them here in town a well–certainly I bet during boat show. Aerovanti.com is where you want to go. Oh, and if interested, Casino Royale goes for three grand a day!

Open enrollment is now closed for the Maryland Health Connection and the results are in. A record number of Marylanders enrolled for health insurance coverage through the program–and I am one of the 182,166 enrollees. Better news.. in the past Black and Hispanic people were under-enrolled and this year saw some small gains in those demographics with 3% more people identifying as Black enrolling and 9% more identifying as Hispanic!

And speaking of your health…tomorrow starts Maryland Heart Health Month. And I encourage everyone of a certain age to get screened for heart disease and learn about this perennial killer. We have an article on EyeOnAnnapolis.net with a whole list of events, screenings, fundraisers, concerts, and information throughout February. Please check it out. And also we dropped a pod with local cardio-vascular surgeon, Dr. John Martin, yesterday about this and his DareToCARE program. You definitely want to check that one out too!

Yeah.. Rams Head On Stage hooked me up again and I know we are running long so I will be quick. Send me an email or a DM on Twitter if you would like to see Denny Laine of the Moody Blues and Paul McCartney’s Wings on Sunday the 5th! Or PRS Eightlock on Tuesday the 7th–this is Paul Reed Smith’s new project and they are amazing. Be sure to check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for all the other shows coming..I am eying up the Platters, Drifters, and Coasters at Maryland Hall also on Tuesday the 7th!

I hope you caught Saturday’s local business spotlight with Ray Crosby from Crosby Marketing Communications! And stay tuned for Geeks on God this Saturday!

OK, that’s a wrap, but first a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us. And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, WTMD, and Alpha Engineering.

So now, hang tight; we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up, in just a bit.

