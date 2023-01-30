Daily News Brief | January 30, 2023

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Annapolis Police are investigating another fatal pedestrian crash. Anne Arundel County Police made an arrest in Wednesday’s homicide and a former Baltimore cop will be sent to prison for 42 years. Annapolis has a lot of money to I’ve to non-profits in the form of community grants. Anne Arundel County Schools are scheduling some Blueprint for Maryland’s Future meetings and workshops. Some Canines and Crosstreks fun on Friday with Baylee–you really should adopt her! Of course, we have some pod news and much more!

Good morning, it is Monday, January 30th 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief

Well, I am psyched for the Super Bowl. My Eagles against an impressive Kansas City. And what an end to the KC Bengals game. Anyhow, we have a LOT of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

We have another fatal pedestrian crash to report this morning. Last night just after 6 pm, the Annapolis Police responded to Chinquapin Round Road and Route 665 for a pedestrian struck. The female pedestrian was declared deceased on the scene and the driver DID remain at the scene. Inbound 665 was closed at Riva Road and Route 2 for about 3 hours. The name of the victim has not been released as they notify the next of kin.

A few follow-ups from Anne Arundel County. The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a 34-year-old Severn man in connection with the shooting death in Hanover last Wednesday. And the former Baltimore City officer who was charged with killing his 15-year-old stepson back in July of 2021. Eric Banks entered an Alford Plea in October and on Friday was sentenced to 42 years in prison.

As the City of Annapolis works through its annual budget, they have opened up applications for community grants. If you are involved in a local non-profit you have until 4:30 pm on February 15th to submit an application. The City has $352,000 to give away and grants range in size from $500 to $30,000. Head to Annapolis.gov to get the app.

As you know, Maryland is in the midst of implementing the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future and Anne Arundel County Schools needs to submit a document by March 15th. In advance of that, there will be two public workshops and opportunities to get your voice heard. The plan will be presented at the meeting and then participants will break into small groups for input. The first one is tomorrow, January 31st at Arundel High, and the second one is on February 1st at Glen Burnie Senior. They are also offering 4 webinars as well, and you can get the schedule or the actual webinars at aacps.org/blueprint

Did you catch Canines and Crosstreks on Friday? Did you check out the post on EyeOnAnnapolis.net ? We met Baylee an older, more mature, but totally chill dane. Very housebroken, but a little slow so a single-floor home is ideal. She was a doll! And make sure you tune into the DNB on Fridays and then look for photos and maybe a video on Friday at noon, we’ll have all the info on how to adopt our weekly guest or any of the other fine animals at the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Speaking of Pods, I do hope you caught the local business spotlight with Ray Crosby, from Crosby Marketing Communications–quite a history! And next week–Geeks of God!

