Daily News Brief | January 3, 2023

A hit and run in Eastport and a local man is fighting for his life. Three boats burn in Hillsmere. Some new laws are taking effect now and the cost to mail a letter is going up. Annapolis Restaurant Week is coming so save the dates and work up your appetite! A recap of the year for Eye On Annapolis and what is it with masturbating stories? Pod news and a bit more!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning; it is Tuesday, January 3, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Welcome to 2023. I hope you all had a wonderful holiday, enjoyed the long weekend, made some healthy resolutions, and are refreshed and ready to hit 2023 just like I am! OK, I guess we need to get into it, so shall we?

An Eastport resident was struck by a car on Friday, December 30th just before 9:30 PM. He was flown to a trauma center and remains in critical condition. The vehicle that hit him did not stop and people believe it is a light-colored SUV with damage to the grill. The Annapolis Police have not released any information on this incident and friends and neighbors are asking any homes or businesses on Chesapeake Avenue on either side of State Street to please check camera footage around that time if you have a camera. In fact, if you live near that intersection, please check and save the footage as the APD will be investigating. I understand that most recorded footage usually is stored for about 4 days. We have some limited details on EyeOnAnnapolis.net as well as a link to a GoFundMe set up by his daughter.

On Thursday morning, a sailboat caught fire at the Hillsmere Community Marina and quickly spread to two adjacent sailboats. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department brought it under control in about 30 minutes but not before all three were nearly wholly burned. They do believe the fire was started by an electrical malfunction.

Some changes happened on Sunday here in Maryland. Marijuana possession is no longer a major crime–within reason. Possession of up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana by the over-21 crowd is a civil offense punishable by a fine of $100. And that will change a bit later in the year when recreational use becomes legal on July 1, 2023. Some good news for minimum wage earners–you got a raise. In the march to $15 per hour, January 1st brought in the latest increase–for businesses with 15 or more employees it moves from $12.50 to $13.25, and for smaller businesses, it increases to $12.80. And not happening right now, but stock up on the Forever stamps if you mail stuff–the current 60-cent rate for a 1st class stamp will increase to 63 cents on January 22nd.

Mark your calendar and toss any diets you may have resolved to keep in the trash…Annapolis Restaurant Week is coming! My favorite week of the year to try out new places and some old ones as well. We don’t have a full list of participating places just yet, but the dates are February 25th and it rolls right through the St Patricks Parade on March 5th. Special menus, special dishes, and special pricing on 2-course breakfasts or lunches and 3-course dinners. And there are usually plenty of other specials as well. So save the date!

If you did not see a few articles we put up over the weekend–check them out. One is our county-wide crime recap and despite what the politicians say, if you look at the maps, it appears to be on the rise. I have a slider image to show the increase in crime from 2019 through last year. Check it out. We also published the fun one with our numbers from last year. You can read it but the main numbers are 2.2 million unique visitors to the site, more than 14, 000 of you all listening to the DNB, 11,000 getting our weekly events newsletter, and more than 1000 signed up for our upcoming daily news recap that will be sent in the evening. We also looked at the top stories of the year– the Home Depot Masturbator came in at #10 which was impressive since it was a late December story. Just ahead of him, was the firing of Coach Ken Niumatalolo. A fatal shooting at an Edgewater restaurant. The masturbating teen at Dunkin–another December entry! Two stories about serving alcohol to minors. A Large fight on City Dock. The MVA moved back to the standard driving exam once COVID was under control. The upcoming sale of the Annapolis mall. And the top story of 2022 was yet another December one — when Navy pranked Army by dropping Beat Army ping pong balls from planes as they flew over the Cadet’s noon formation. We have the story on EyeOnAnnapolis.net and all the stories are listed and linked–have a look and in some cases, a chuckle!

And Rams Head…. with all the holidays getting me tickets to give to you must have slipped their mind. Don’t worry, we’ll make it up to you when we get the next bundle. But seriously, a huge thank you to Rams Head On Stage for always hooking us up, and be sure to check out all the shows coming up at RamsHeadOnStage.com. I still have my eyes on the Billy Price Band!

Podcast news. I hope you caught Saturday’s local business spotlight with Arundel Federal Savings Bank–one of a rare breed these days. Up this Saturday, Buck from Groom My Style men’s salon in West Annapolis will be gracing your phones-but I need to get him edited!

OK, that’s a wrap, but first a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us. And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and Scout and Molly’s over at the Annapolis Town Center.

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up, in just a bit.

