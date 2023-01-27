Daily News Brief | January 27, 2023

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the county’s first homicide and an attempted bank robbery. The Annapolis Police have released the name of the man killed by a hit-and-run driver while biking. The Health Department is warning of a rabid raccoon in Pasadena. The spirit of Mo Gabba lives on at AACPS. And Blondie’s Donuts is open in Edgewater! We are back with our regular Friday Canines & Crosstreks from our sponsors Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County! And of course some pod news for the weekend!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, January 27th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

I believe in transparency and yesterday, I came into a significant sum of money. I was part of a class action suit against Equifax for allowing my data to be breached and well, now I need to call Ann Alsina to see how to best invest this $5.21. Oh and by significant, I mean significantly small! Well, there is a bunch of news, and we have Canines & Crosstreks, so sit back and let’s get into it, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the first county homicide of the year. On Wednesday night police were called to a shooting in the parking lot of the Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in Hanover. On arrival, they found 26-year-old Markus Nocho of Odenton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a trauma center where he died from the injuries. Police do not have a suspect in custody yet and anyone with any info is asked to call 410-222-4731

They are also investigating a bank robbery that never happened. It was at the Wells Fargo branch on Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie. A woman with a blonde wig, denim hat, black Champion shirt, and yellow surgical mask passed a note to a teller asking for money and warning not to sound the alarm. As the teller was complying, the suspect asked for the note back and walked out empty-handed. I guess she saw some flaws in her plans.

The Annapolis Police have identified the man killed while riding his bike on Tuesday night. His name was Zarko Peruza and he was 74 years old, and his bike was his only means of transportation to get to and from his job at Safeway. He was hit by a vehicle that did not stop. His family has started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with burial expenses as he did not have insurance to cover the burial. If you can help, we have a link at EyeOnAnnapolis.net So tragic.

If you live in the Dena, the County Health Department wants to know if you or a pet had contact with a raccoon lately. They found a rabid one in the 1200 block of Magothy Road yesterday. If you or your pet came into contact, please contact the Health Department at 410-222-7254. And also do it if your pet has some unexplained wounds.

This makes me happy. The Anne Arundel County Schools announced the winners of the Mo Gabba Positivity and Perseverance Awards yesterday and congrats to Yeraldy Hernandez, Maizy Barbour, Kate Rimel, and Ming Miller. The award is named after Mo Gabba who was a student who died in July 2020. He was a super sports fan and suffered through four bouts of cancer, the first at 9 months old. He was blind and never let adversity get him down. He flipped coins at Ravens games, and read a draft pick on a braille card–which is now in the Hall of Fame. He died a month after graduating from middle school and hours after being inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame. I had the opportunity to meet him once and his mom Sonsey, and he was a character whose verve and positivity will remain with me always. He is really missed. And if you ever wondered why the M and the O in the Raven’s end zones are gold and a different color than the rest… well, that’s Mo.

Donut fans rejoice! Blondie’s Donuts has opened its storefront in Edgewater at 8 Mayo Road. They are open from 7 am to 11 am and I hear a rumor the donuts are amazing! You can also get them at various farmers’ markets and other partner stores like Bread and Butter Kitchen! I’ll have to go check them out. Seems like Edgewater is becoming a confectionary town with Black Market Bakers and now Blondies!

And because it is Friday, we are back with our weekly Canines & Crosstreks– the SPCA has the canines and Subaru has the Crosstreks, and every Friday, we get to play with an adoptable pup. And at noon, check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net for irresistible photos and information on how you can give that pup their fur-ever home! Do you have some room in your heart and home for a loyal companion– be sure to hang out and check out our segment with Baylee, an older dane who was adopted as a pup and has now returned after the death of her owner–she s huge, chill, the perfect companion.

And as we wrap up.

Here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, as long as I get it edited, will be Ray Crosby from Crosby Marketing Communications, and next week–Geeks on God!

It's Friday, and the weekend is here, so now it's time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we'll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And Billy from Annapolis Subaru and Kelly from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Baylee, and yours truly are coming up with Canines and Crosstreks.

