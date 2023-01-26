Daily News Brief | January 26, 2023

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Alpha Engineering.

Today…

An elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run bicycle crash. Two roommates plead guilty to killing a third roommate in 2017 in Annapolis. Mayor Buckley have moved Park and Rec Director, Archie Trader to the police department and hired Roslyn Johnson to run the department as he looks for a new direction. The Annapolis Patch is reporting on several store closings at the Annapolis Mall. Maryland Hall has an outstanding show this weekend and tickets are still available. The Homeowners Expo is coming in February and it looks to be especially good this year! And the Soup-er Bowl is coming to Heritage Baptist Church on Sunday, February 12th, and all non-Baptists are welcome too. Eagles fans will be embraced, Dallas fans … not so much! And we have a little bit of podcast news as well!

It’s Thursday and that means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minute!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, January 26th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Well, as I guessed, record this thing the night before and the crap hits the fan overnight. More on that in a bit. But first, a thank you to everyone that reads Eye On Annapolis. Sometime last night, we had our 17 millionth page viewed. Wow-mind blowing. Back in 2009, I never imagined! OK, we do have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Late Tuesday night a 74-year-old bicyclist was killed on Hilltop Lane near Merryman Drive in Annapolis. At about 10 pm, he was struck by an unknown vehicle that did not remain on the scene. He died at the scene. The police have not released his name as they attempt to notify the next of kin.

Some closure for a family. Yesterday, Christina Harnish and William Rice pleaded guilty to killing their one-time roommate back in 2017. The two lived with Megan Tillman and her elderly mother in Annapolis. After an argument, Tillman disappeared, and family members stopped hearing from her and received occasional odd texts. In October 2017 some body parts washed ashore in Deale, and after about 18 months, the remains were positively identified. By this time, Harnish and Rice had fled to Arizona and were arrested and brought back. They each face up to 40 years in prison when they are sentenced in May.

Mayor Buckley of Annapolis is shaking up the Parks and Rec department. Archie Trader, the longtime director, has been reassigned to the police department in a civilian role helping those exiting prison to re-enter the community. And Roslyn Johnson has been hired to replace him. Most recently, Roslyn held the same position in Baltimore County. On the hire, Buckley said she was hired to evolve and move the department in a new direction.

Jacob at the Annapolis Patch is keeping his eye on the mall. We told you about Nando’s Peri Peri leaving, but Patch reports that bareMinerals, a cosmetic store near California Pizza Kitchen, has closed up shop along with Brookie Girl Bath + Body Care. Definitely a lot of shifting at the mall.

Hey, some tickets are still left for a great show on Saturday at Maryland Hall. Step Afrika is performing at 7 pm, and this is an exciting performance blending the percussive dance and traditional African dances. Check out their videos; it is step Afrika with a K, and then go get some tickets at MarylandHall.org

And later next month, if you have a honey-do list, or a wish list for your house, the Annapolis Homeowners Expo is back on February 25th and 26th at the Byzantium Center on Riva Road. HGTV’s Matt Blashaw will be on hand along with 80 or so vendors–they added wine tasting and a really cool seminar for every homeowner by a local home inspector on knowing how your home is built so you can head off problems before they become… well problematic. Tickets are only $5, and you can get them at TheHomeownersExpo.com

And one more event…. we all know that February 12th is the SuperBowl in Glendale, Arizona …hoping the Eagles make it, we’ll know on Sunday! But there is also a Soup Er Bowl right here in Annapolis. For the 17th year, Heritage Baptist Church will host a free soup er bowl with delicious creations from guest chefs and a real one–Chef Zachary Pope! They do request donations, but they are not required, and 100% of any collected money will go to support the Light House. The gig is from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, so there is still plenty of time to get wings and get home for the real deal–and Heritage is located at 1740 Forest Drive in Annapolis–kinda catty-corner and across Forest Drive from the Safeway!

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, Crosby Marketing Communications, and next week…Geeks on God–did that pique your interest?

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Alpha Engineering!

OK, so now you need to hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find, and of course, Trevor is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minute. All that coming up in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

