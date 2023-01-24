Daily News Brief | January 24, 2023

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

Annapolis Police are investigating a stolen lobster, an assault on Main Street, and a shots fired incident in Eastport. And, there is word on the street they have hired a new Public Information Officer. Governor Moore and Lieutenant Governor Miller have selected their sandwiches at Chick & Ruth’s Delly and the Guv showed his political naivete. The Annapolis Film Society is bringing another fabulous film to Maryland Hall on February 8th–get your tickets now to see The Educational Divide: The Story of East Side High–looks like a great one! Of course, we have some pod news and some info from Rams Head On Stage!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

One of our Annapolis Police stories is also one of the most Annapolis stories I can recall–gave me a chuckle! OK, let’s get into it, shall we?

The Annapolis Police are on the lookout for a lobster thief. On Sunday morning, at about 1:30 am, just before closing time, an unknown suspect purloined a large live lobster from the tank at Middleton Tavern. The police have no suspects and the lobster napper is still at large. Now tell me that is not an Annapolis story.

Not so amusing, a man was assaulted on Main Street about ten minutes after the lobster was stolen. He was walking along Main Street when he was sucker punched in the face by an unknown suspect. By the time police arrived, the suspect had fled. The victim’s injuries were not severe.

The police did confirm that there was a shooting in Eastport on Saturday evening as we told you yesterday. No victims were located and there does not appear to be any property damage. We still have not heard about the Robinwood or Clay Street incidents from the police.

But it looks like communications between the Annapolis Police and the community and media may be improving shortly. Annapolis Creative tweeted yesterday that the APD has hired a civilian public information officer who was not a former law enforcement officer. We have heard nothing about that from the police yet and Annapolis Creative said she would not release any more information until after the police did.

How can you tell our new Governor Wes Moore is new to politics? By his new sandwich at Chick and Ruth’s Delly. The Capital was with him and the Lieutenant Governor yesterday when they picked out their sandwiches to be featured on the menu. The Governor chose Crabcake and Waffles. And that is exactly how you know he is not a politician– no self-respecting politician would voluntarily allow the word “waffle” to be associated with his name. As for the LG, she chose something a bit more simple– Grilled cheese on rye with a pickle.

The Annapolis Film Society and the Annapolis Film Festival is bringing in another one of the special screenings to Maryland Hall on February 8th. This time it is The Educational DivideL The Story of East Side High. It’s the recent story of two high schools in Cleveland, Mississippi which have been court-ordered to consolidate because they are in violation of Brown Vs Board of Education. The story is about the community dealing with self-reflection about racism and moving forward in a new world to them. Tickets are at AnnapolisFilmFestival.org and the film starts at 7 pm on Wednesday, February 8th!

It’s the end of the month and I forgot to pester Rams Head On Stage for more giveaway tickets–I promise to do that today and we’ll have some for you next week. But do check out all the shows coming up at RamsHeadOnStage.com. I saw English Beat is going on sale Friday–that has the potential to be one of the best shows of the winter if they can behave!

Podcast news. I hope you caught Saturday’s local business spotlight with Roman from Maryland Curiosity Lab! And tune in this Saturday with Ray Crosby from Crosby Marketing Communications!

OK, that's a wrap, but first, a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us.

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up in just a bit.

