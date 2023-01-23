Daily News Brief | January 23, 2023

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Alpha Engineering.

Today…

Police are investigating an Annapolis homicide and three other shootings in the City. Anne Arundel County Police have arrested one roommate and are searching for another after a Glen Burnie brawl. An Annapolis man was sentenced to life in prison for a March 2020 fatal shooting in Annapolis. The Chesapeake Conservancy has pulled out of a controversial project to build an office complex at Quiet Waters Park. Governor Moore released a $63 billion dollar budget with $500 million headed to the Blueprint for Maryland’s future. Maryland Hall is kicking off a conversation series tonight. Some thoughts on a recent Annapolis City Council retreat. Some Canines and Crosstreks fun on Friday with Molly–you really should adopt her! Of course, we have some pod news and much more!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Good morning, it is Monday, January 23rd 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County Well, the news kept warning us of a quote wintry mix unquote yesterday—boy, that was lame. Where is the snow?? C’mon George–hook me up! Anyhow, we have a LOT of news to catch up on, so shall we? Violent weekend in Annapolis. We know of four separate shootings in the City since Thursday. On Thursday, there was on Clay Street, Friday saw a shooting in Robinwood, Saturday was Eastport, and just last night a man was fatally shot in the head. We do not know if there were any other victims in the earlier shootings, but hopefully, the Annapolis Police Department will release something today. Please check back online at EyeOnAnnapolis.net for details as soon as we get them. Four roommates in Glen Burnie got into a brawl very early last Friday. Police were called to Hollins Ferry Road for an assault and learned that a verbal argument turned violent, and two roomies were hit with a baseball bat and threatened with a sword by the other two. When the suspects realized the police were on the way, one fled, and one remained. The remaining one was arrested and charged, the fleeing one was identified, and police are looking for him. Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced that Michael Gibson of Annapolis was sentenced to life in prison with all but 80 years suspended–so most likely life. This was for the murder of Leslie Saunders back in March 2020. Gibson was paid $3200 by Thomas Smith to kill Smith’s mother’s boyfriend–Saunders. Smith’s mother and Saunders had a physical argument that day, and she was taken to the hospital. Video cameras caught Gibson approaching Saunders, who was walking between the buildings in the Bay Ridge Gardens Apartments, and shot and killed him before fleeing. Police identified and arrested Gibson a little more than two weeks later. Thomas Smith, the one who hired Gibson, was sentenced to life with all but 25 years suspended. More late Sunday breaking news. The Chesapeake Conservancy has pulled out of the controversial project to build an office complex at Quiet Waters Park. Citing community resistance, they have decided to walk away from the project and leave the County to decide how to improve or use the land in question. Community resistance is an understatement–a meeting on Friday night saw County Executive Pittman booed off the stage and leave the meeting prior to any Q&A session. Governor Moore has unveiled his first budget. It is $63 billion, with a focus on education, transportation, public safety, and health. He has earmarked half a billion for a downpayment on the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future–the 10-year plan to upgrade our public schools. Former Governor Hogan left a $5 billion surplus, and this budget whittles that down to just over $3 billion. Governor Moore said that the surplus still falls in line with the target set by the legislature. Maryland Hall is doing a thing tonight..and on March 7th…and on May 17th. It is the launch of their Maryland Hall Presents Conversation series. Tonight will discuss unlocking the transformative tools of art therapy. Get’s underway at 7 pm in the Bowen Theater, and tickets are at MarylandHall.org and are $15 per session or $30 for all three. I am really digging what Maryland Hall is becoming! Did you catch Canines and Crosstreks on Friday? Did you check out the post on EyeOnAnnapolis.net ? We met Molly, and admittedly I am not a fan of Chihuahuas — but she won me over; she’ll make someone a fine companion! And if you are looking for a forever friend, make sure you tune into the DNB on Fridays and then look for photos and maybe a video or so on Friday at noon; we’ll have all the info on how to adopt our weekly guest or any of the other fine animals at the SPCA of Anne Arundel County Speaking of Pods, I do hope you caught the local business spotlight with Roman Hardgrave and the Maryland Curiosity Lab, and Acton Academy. This coming weekend we’ll hear from Ray Crosby from Crosby Marketing Communications! And as we wrap, Ward 8 Alderman Ross Arnett sent out an email recapping a recent retreat the Council attended on good governance and such. One of the questions asked was what is true today and what do you hope will still be true in 10 years. And collectively, the council came up with these items. One of the best downtowns in America A vibrant downtown that serves residents and tourists A strong historic district that connects us with the past Preserve history Beautiful scale and fabric A city of great history Authenticity and uniqueness Charming businesses Above Water Value Maritime Best Waterfront City in America Great Staff Diverse Council Opportunities Diverse range of race and age Open and Friendly Cool Arts Scene Hip Loving Neighbors Caring Communities Neighborhoods I think the council is a bit out of touch. There are eight wards in the City, yet the majority of this list focuses on one–Ward 1. 7 other wards are as much a part of the City as any other, and they deserve attention and recognition for their contributions, just as the downtown does. I also think that the council needs to open its eyes; for many who live outside of the precious historic district, this city is not so welcoming, open, and friendly. Just my thoughts! OK, that’s a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru , the SPCA of Anne Arundel County Solar Energy Services , and Alpha Engineering. So now you need to hang tight because we have Ann Alsina here with your Monday Money Report, and as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is with the only locally forecast weather report you’re gonna find! All that coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

