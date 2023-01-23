Daily News Brief | January 23, 2023

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.
Police are investigating an Annapolis homicide and three other shootings in the City. Anne Arundel County Police have arrested one roommate and are searching for another after a Glen Burnie brawl. An Annapolis man was sentenced to life in prison for a March 2020 fatal shooting in Annapolis. The Chesapeake Conservancy has pulled out of a controversial project to build an office complex at Quiet Waters Park. Governor Moore released a $63 billion dollar budget with $500 million headed to the Blueprint for Maryland’s future. Maryland Hall is kicking off a conversation series tonight. Some thoughts on a recent Annapolis City Council retreat. Some Canines and Crosstreks fun on Friday with Molly–you really should adopt her! Of course, we have some pod news and much more!
Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!
And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!
