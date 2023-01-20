Daily News Brief | January 20, 2023

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Governor Moore hits the ground running with releasing a lot of money and signing two executive orders. He also needs to look into ZeroEyes–an AI program that works with existing cameras that can detect a gun as soon as it is displayed. We also did a podcast with ZeroEyes–do give that a listen. Superintendent Bedell is going to chat up Severna Park High all about inclusion and acceptance in the wake of that horrible video. I have my own suggestion on how he should handle it. The Homeowners Expo is coming up at the end of February and Matt Blashaw from DIY and HGTV will be a guest of the expo. We are back with our regular Friday Canines & Crosstreks from our sponsors Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County! And of course some pod news for the weekend!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, January 20th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

This week was rough–busy! And I for one am glad about the weekend! Well, there is a bunch of news, and we have Canines & Crosstreks, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Yesterday, Governor Wes Moore said that today, he’d get down to business. And he did. Governor Hogan had sequestered about $69 million of funding and Governor Moore just released it saying that he views the General Assembly as partners. $46 million of it is related to the legalization of cannabis. $9 million to climate change. $3.5 to prop up the abortion care act to secure abortion access and training in Maryland. He also signed two executive orders–one laying out the type of behavior he expects from state employees. And the other creating a new Department of Service and Civic Innovation complete with a Secretary of Service. This will be the department that runs that year of service he spoke about for graduating seniors. He certainly did hit the ground running!

Another thing Governor Moore needs to look at is Hogan’s recommendation for a pilot program for an AI software program to detect guns. The software is called ZeroEyes and it was developed by a bunch of SEALS and can detect a gun once it is displayed. We dropped a podcast at noon yesterday with Kieran Carroll from ZeroEyes and the program is pretty awesome and he tossed out some staggering facts as well. Do give that. listen and please share it with any parent you know–put some political pressure to get this adopted.

Superintendent Bedell will be meeting with the community at Severna Park High on Monday to discuss acceptance and inclusion in the wake of the horrible video that was widely circulated. He will make some brief comments and then divide up into 3 groups to discuss the public perception of inclusion, the personal perception of inclusion, and how to repair the deficits. The event is 630 pm to 730 pm. And if I were Dr. Bedell —I’d get a transcript of that video and sit that student down in front of me and the parents of the victim and ask him to read it to my face. And then, I’d give him directions on how to report to the Phoenix Academy where he’ll finish out his high school career.

The Home Owners Expo is coming back on February 25th and 26th at the Byzantium Center! More than 80 companies will be there to help you out with winter or spring projects in and around your home. Matt Blashaw, host of several shows on DIY and HGTV will be on hand along with a local home inspector telling new homeowners what they need to know and look for to prevent costly repairs down the line. TheHomeownersExpo.com is where you want to go!

And we are back with our weekly Canines & Crosstreks– the SPCA has the canines, and Subaru has the Crosstreks and every Friday, we get to play with an adoptable pup. And at noon, check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net for irresistible photos and information on how you can give that pup their fur-ever home! Do you have some room in your heart and home for a loyal companion– be sure to hang out and check out our segment with Molly–the cutest little Chihuahua.

Here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, as long as I get it edited, will be Roman and the Maryland Curiosity Lab and Acton Academy–a new school coming to the Broadneck area!

It’s Friday, and the weekend is here, so now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And Billy from Annapolis Subaru and Kelly from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Molly, and yours truly are coming up with Canines and Crosstreks. All that in just a bit.

