Daily News Brief | January 19, 2023

Today…

Wes Moore and Aruna Miler are official–and Oprah was here in Annapolis to let us all know she trusts Wes to lead the state capably! There’s a cool woman-centric music festival coming to Maryland Hall. And buy some tickets to see Step AFRIKA at Maryland Hall and you are in a raffle to win a Masterclass and lunch–but do it by the 23rd. And the 17th Annual Soup Er Bowl is coming on the same day as the Super Bowl! Of course, we have some pod news and much more!

It’s Thursday and that means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minute!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Thursday, January 19th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Man, is Maryland weather psycho. Cold and rain on Tuesday, was a beautiful day for an inauguration yesterday in the 60s, and now cold and rainy again today. I want some snow–saw a dandelion peeking up in my yard–not yet, little flower! OK, we have a little bit of news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Well, yesterday was a historical one! Maryland inaugurated its first Black Governor and the first immigrant Lieutenant Governor in Wes Moore and Aruna Miller. The ceremony was really very nice and emceed by County Executive Pittman. Oprah introduced the new Governor, and, all in all a very good day. We will tack Oprah’s comments and the Governor’s remarks at the end of the DNB today for you to listen to. And do check out the photos on EyeOnAnnapolis.net we had Dave Anderson from DA Photo down there for us yesterday. And I could not help but notice the differences between this inauguration and the one for Governor Hogan eight years ago–polar opposites. Democrat…Republican, Older White Guy…Younger Black Guy, Sunny and 60 degrees…Snowing and like 28, and of course Oprah…and no Oprah! Welcome aboard Governor Moore and Lt. Governor Miller! We’re all cheering you on!

Yesterday morning I got notice that there is a free festival happening at Maryland Hall on April 22nd. It’s called the Songbird Festival: A Women’s Experience. It’s the brainchild of the Songbird Collective which is a group of local female musicians–Laura Brinol Danah Denice, Jeanette Lynn, and Meg Murray. It seems pretty cool and Lilleth Fair-ish. Tickets are required, but they are free. We have the links on EyeOnAnnapolis.net, and you can also search Eventbrite. They are soliciting donations so if you want to contribute or if a business and looking to sponsor, we also have the GoFundMe link on our site.

And another Maryland Hall story. On January 28, Step Afrika, a VERY cool percussive dance group, will take the stage. But until January 23rd, they are holding a raffle. For each ticket you buy, you will be entered into a raffle for a free Masterclass with the performers of Step Afrika and a lunch on Maryland Hall. It’s a $200 value, and the Masterclass is at 11 am on the 28th. And the show is at 7 pm that night. Pretty cool. Tickets need to be bought by the 23rd, and more info on the show is at MarylandHall.org

And we all know that February 12th is the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona …hoping the Eagles make it! But there is also a Soup Er Bowl right here in Annapolis. For the 17th year, Heritage Baptist Church will host a free soup er bowl with delicious creations from guest chefs and a real one–Chef Zachary Pope! They do request donations but they are not required and 100% of any collected money will go to support the Light House. The gig is from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm so there is still plenty of time to get wings and get home for the Super Bowl–and Heritage is located at 1740 Forest Drive in Annapolis–kinda catty-corner and across Forest Drive from the Safeway!

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, the Maryland Curiosity Lab, and Acton Academy. And if I get my act together, I have a bonus pod for Heart Health Month!

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Scout & Molly’s, and Alpha Engineering!

OK, so now you need to hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find, and of course, Trevor is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minute. All that coming up in just a bit.

