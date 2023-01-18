Daily News Brief | January 18, 2023

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering and Scout & Molly’s.

Today…

Inauguration Day! A movie theater closes for good. Annapolis homes and some locals were featured on a PBS series. Crofton is getting a new Giant supermarket. WTMD is hosting a family-friendly concert with Jimmie’s Chicken Shack on February 11th. Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones coming to Killarney House! And the number of $1 million dollars per year earners is significantly on the rise in Maryland, sadly, I am not one of them. Of course some pod news and more!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content © 2023 Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, January 18th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

It’s a beautiful day for an inauguration. But first, we have some news–and it is a LOT better than yesterday! So, let’s get into it, shall we?

The big news is the inauguration of Governor Wes Moore and Lt. Governor Aruna Miller. They will be sworn in inside the State House at noon, and then move to the outside for the inaugural ceremony. There will be plenty of no-parking zones, road closures, and security checkpoints all around town, so be prepared. We do have a handy chart that the City created with all the road closures! And congrats to our new Governor and Lt. Governor!

After several years of declining business and a pandemic, the West Nursery Cinemas have called it quits. The final showing was Monday night for the 25-year-old business. Sad ending and I really hope that the other theaters in the area, AMC at the Mall and Landmark at the Harbor Center can make it work–I love going to the theater.

I was out for dinner last night with a friend at Gina’s Cantina in North Crownsville or maybe it is South Millersville–anyhow, amazing salsa. But he told me about a new PBS show called If You Lived Here. Google it and a recent episode is on Annapolis. The gist is that two somewhat-irritating hosts look at three homes in the area with a local real estate agent and then try to guess the price. But between the home tours, they had some great segments at PRS Guitars, Rams Head, Annapolis Tours and Crawls, and a few others. Somewhat depressing, the least expensive home they showed was a $600K one in Homewood, a $725K one in Oyster Harbor, and a $2.75M one in Hickory Hill. But fun to watch online… go google If You Lived Here Annapolis and you should get it!

Crofton is getting a new Giant on Thursday. Well, they already have one, but they are getting a newer, bigger, and better one! They have taken over the former Shoppers on the south side of Rt 424, did a new build-out, and will open it up on Friday. The old one, on the north side of Rt 424 will close on Thursday evening.

Another list I am not included on…how rude! But apparently, the list of $1 million dollars plus earners is surging in Maryland. From 2019 to 2020, tax returns show that there are 7.4% more million-dollar per year earners in Maryland–or 10, 590. Between 2015 and 2020 that increase was a whopping 33%. OK, now I am all salty!

What doesn’t make me salty is WTMD. Yes, we know WRNR is going away and going to become a religious station. But Towson-based WTMD, 89.7, has a similar format and it reaches here, and it has a lot of familiar voices like Alex Cortright, Carrie, and Rob Timm. Anyhow, they are also bringing more live music to the area too. On February 11th, they will be hosting a family-friendly concert at Maryland Hall with local fave–Jimmie’s Chicken Shack. According to Sam Sessa, who programs events they want to bring all-ages concerts to Annapolis during times when the whole family can attend. This one is at Maryland Hall at 10:30 am. Perfect timing to get a nap in the afternoon! Tickets are on sale and we have a link at EyeOnAnnapolis.net or you can go to WTMD.org and get them there as well. Pretty cool.

A little more music news. Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones will be putting on two shows at Killarney House in Davidsonville on February 15th and 16th. It’s a small room, so tickets will be tight–so go get them now. Warfield has been a top draw at Irish fests all over the world since 2007 and he’s coming to Davidsonville. Tickets can, and should be, had at killarneyhousepub.com

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news! Pod news..up this weekend for the Local Business Spotlight Roman Hardgrave from Maryland Curiosity Lab and Acton Academy–after that… hmmmm, let’s go with Raymond Crosby with Crosby Marketing Communications.

Alright, let’s put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you. And also to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Scout & Molly’s, and Alpha Engineering!

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you are going to find. And of course, with all the Naptown nightlife info you can use, Bridgett also known as Beepr Buzz is here with Annapolis After Dark! All that in just a bit, so hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

