Daily News Brief | January 17, 2023

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering and Scout & Molly’s.

Today…

Lots of bad police news from a possible attempted kidnapping in Riva to a fatal car crash in Crofton, to a Severna Park house being fired upon, to a shooting at a Brooklyn Park McDonalds, and a Brooklyn Park home invasion. But in better news, County Executive Pittman has hired a new planning and zoning director from Harford County. Tickets will be on sale soon for the Annual Oyster Roast and Sock burning at the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park. We have some free tickets to shows at the Rams Head On Stage and some pod news for you.

Scott MacMullan with Scott MacMullan Law is here with some legal tips in his periodic segment– Legal Briefs!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: A full transcript is available below on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to ensure you get your news delivered to your device daily. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, January 17th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Warning–today’s DNB is kinda depressing and a bunch of bad news–with a light at the end of the tunnel. Want to skip it…no hard feelings, just fast forward about 4 minutes. OK, let’s get into it, shall we?

I am going to work my way up from South to North starting in Riva on Friday. At about 730 pm, a grey newer model Dodge charger approached two juveniles, slowed, and yelled “we’re going to kidnap you”. Drove past them, and turned around to head back toward them. The kids found a nearby adult and the car continued north on Riva Road toward Annapolis. This happened between the firehouse and the bridge.

Yesterday, a 20-year-old Owings Mills man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that closed southbound Route 3 near St Stephens Church Road in Crofton for about 4 hours. Police have not said why the vehicle left the road and hit a utility pole, nor have they identified the driver yet as they are attempting to notify a next of kin.

Up in Chartwell in Severna Park. On Friday morning, a homeowner was awakened by the sound of gunfire. When police responded, they found that the home had been struck three times, one went through the front door and exited through the rear of the house, another went through the front door and lodged in a picture frame near the bedroom, and a third struck the outside of the brick home. There were no other homes on St. Ives Drive that were targeted.

And in Brooklyn Park, on Sunday evening a woman and her dog were in the parking lot of Mcdonald’s on Ritchie Highway when an unknown suspect wearing dark clothing shot at the woman and the dog hitting them both in the leg. The woman was taken to a trauma center, and the dog to a vet for treatment–both are expected to survive.

And wrapping up the horrible news, also in Brooklyn Park, on Sunday, just after midnight a black male, approximately 6′ tall and 200 pounds, forced his way into a home on Bon Air Avenue armed with two semi-automatic handguns. The suspect assaulted one of the residents and demanded property and fled in a white coupe or sedan. If anyone has info on ANY of these, 410-222-4700.

OK onto better news. After the Planning and Zoning Director bailed on the County after the election, we now have a new one! Jenny Jarkowski will begin on Thursday and she comes from the same position in Harford County. She was also Chief of Staff for the Secretary of Planning in the O’Malley administration.

And perhaps the most important piece of news of the day, the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park has announced that the Annual Oyster Roast and Sock Burning will be on Saturday, March 18th from noon to 4 pm. If you are a member–and I keep telling you you should be…tickets are available now–that’s a perk. But if you are not, they will go on sale next Tuesday at amaritime.org. My advice is that if you want to go, get them as soon as possible because this always sells out, and then there are a bunch of people whining about no tickets.

And let’s talk Rams Head… If you enjoyed the Annapolis Songwriters Festival in September, I have tickets for what I will call a mini one on Sunday–Tip Jars to Chart Toppers–3 co-writers from Nashville that wrote some pretty big hits. And for those that like to rock…Thunderstruck on January 25th–they are an AC/C Tribute band. Just get in touch with me and you might score a pair of tickets. And be sure to check out all the shows coming up at RamsHeadOnStage.com.

Podcast news. I hope you caught Saturday’s local business spotlight with Judy from Frances Marketing Group. I have some bonus ones to edit and up on Saturday Roman from Maryland Curiosity Lab!

OK, that’s a wrap, but first a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us. And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and Scout and Molly’s over at the Annapolis Town Center.

So now, hang tight; we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecast weather report. And Scott MacMullan is here with a legal brief! All that’s coming up, in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

