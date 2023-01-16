Daily News Brief | January 16, 2023

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering and Scout & Molly’s.

Today…

Police are investigating a stabbing in Annapolis. The Annapolis Maritime Museum is hosting a volunteer open house this afternoon. The various inaugurations will have heightened security and plenty of no-parking zones and road closures. Annapolis Pediatrics will host a kids’ Health and Wellness Fair. We finally kicked off our Canines and Corsstreks on Friday with Oso–you really should adopt him! Of course we have some pod news and a startling study from WalletHub.com

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Well, it is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and a day to get out and do some service for others if you can. You can join the Ravens because they have nothing going on until August. Anyhow, we have some news to catch up on, so, shall we?

The Annapolis Police are looking for a man who was involved in a stabbing near Clay Street on Thursday evening. They were called to the first block of West Street for the call and were told that it happened earlier in the evening. The victim said he was cut with a knife on the cheek after an altercation with an unknown subject, but did not have serious injuries. And the suspect was not located.

As I mentioned, if you are able, go do something good for someone on this Day Of Service. If you are looking for something.. I have a suggestion. The Eastport campus of the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park is hosting a volunteer open house from 3 pm to 6 pm. There are a ton of opportunities available and they are all fun and honestly, one of the best groups of people you are going to find. Can’t make it…head to amaritime.org and navigate to volunteers.

Yes, the legislative session is underway, but the next few days are going to be challenging due to a few inaugurations about town. Today at 3 pm, Former Delegate Brooke Lierman will become our new Comptroller and you can expect Calvert Street to be closed between Bladen and Northwest from 4 am this morning to 6 pm tonight. Wednesday is Wes Moore and Aruna Miller’s inauguration, and there are a bunch of road closures. We have a chart on EyeOnAnnapolis.net that the City made. There also will be heavy security around town and they say to expect random security checks and stops. Most road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect from 7 am to 4 pm. And due to that, our friends at Galway Bay are not opening on Wednesday until 4 pm. I don’t recall this level of security in the past, maybe Oprah is coming to town!

Still a few weeks off, but Annapolis Pediatrics is hosting a free Kids Health and Wellness Fair at the Pip Moyer Rec Center on Saturday, February 4th, from 11 am to 1 pm. Designed for kids 5-13 and will include a free lunch from Mission BBQ as they have all sorts of activities, games, and information on food, exercise, and education! Pretty cool!

Last Friday on the DNB we debuted our new segment Canines and Crosstreks presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County . Head to EyeOnAnnapolis.net and check out the story we put up at noon on Friday. We met Oso and he was a cutie…white German Shepherd mix and judging from his ears, he’s mixed with jack rabbit! But if you are looking for a forever friend, make sure you tune into the DNB on Fridays and then look for photos and maybe a video or two on Fridays at noon!

Speaking of Pods, I do hope you caught the local business spotlight with Judy Buddensick from Frances Marketing Group–a great little company. This Saturday, we’re going to hear from Roman Hardgrave and the Maryland Curiosity Lab and Acton Academy–a new small school coming to the Broadneck area!

And as we wrap, a startling story to me. WalletHub.com crunched some numbers and determined that smoking will cost the average Marylander $3.6 million over a lifetime. As I dug into the numbers, the biggest chunk is lost investment income because you were spending money on cigarettes, but it all breaks down like this. Out of pocket cost–$179K, Financial Opportunity Cost (the money lost)–$2.4M, Health Care Costs – $274K, Income Loss (sick days, etc) $752K, Other Costs $15K. They say the total lifetime cost is $3,628, 150, or $75,584 per year. The moral of this story is–don’t smoke!

So now you need to hang tight because we have Ann Alsina here with your Monday Money Report, and as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is with the only locally forecast weather report you’re gonna find! All that coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

