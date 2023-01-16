Daily News Brief | January 16, 2023

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.
SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering and Scout & Molly’s.
Today…
Police are investigating a stabbing in Annapolis. The Annapolis Maritime Museum is hosting a volunteer open house this afternoon. The various inaugurations will have heightened security and plenty of no-parking zones and road closures. Annapolis Pediatrics will host a kids’ Health and Wellness Fair. We finally kicked off our Canines and Corsstreks on Friday with Oso–you really should adopt him! Of course we have some pod news and a startling study from WalletHub.com
Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!
And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!
The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)
NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis
CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect