Daily News Brief | January 13, 2023

Annapolis Police looking for a man who pulled a gun on a pedestrian on Wednesday evening. State Police are looking for a second car in the fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash back on December 28th. CASA just won a $200,000 grant from Chick-fil-A. The deadline to enroll in the Maryland Health Connection is Sunday at midnight. Croquet is back at St. John’s College on April 15th. A new Annapolis Running Festival is slated for March 11th. Monday is a holiday for most and a day of service and the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park is hosting a Volunteer Open House. Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks comeing to Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium on October 7th. And some pod news and plea to sign up for our weekly events newsletter!

Good morning, it’s Friday, January 13th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Don’t let Friday the 13th scare you from having a great start to a long weekend! If you see a black cat or a broken mirror–maybe consider sleeping in for a bit, but other than that…Happy Friday! Well, there is a bunch of news, and this may run a bit long, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Annapolis Police are looking for a suspect who pulled a gun on a pedestrian on West Street on Wednesday evening. A man was crossing the street near the Graduate Hotel and a car nearly struck him. He threw something at the car to get the driver’s attention and the driver stopped, got out, pointed a gun at him, and threatened him before driving off. The victim reported no injuries. And just a quick note since I got an email about this yesterday saying that I needed to include more details and that the fact that it happened is not terribly useful. First, the Annapolis Police Department does not handle communications very well which makes it difficult to get information. Unlike the county, they will not release suspect descriptions. And while I’d love to have more information, the fact that it happened, I believe, is very valuable information for residents and visitors–watch our maps and keep up with the reports and you begin to see where crime happens and what type of crime.

On December 28th, Delroy Ben was struck and killed on I-97 near Route 648. The State Police are unsure why he was on the roadway, and they were looking for a black Audi A8 or S8 they suspect hit him and fled the scene. Now they believe that TWO vehicles hit him. In addition to that 2010 to 2018 Audi (which should have front end damage and a missing passenger side mirror), they are also looking for a 2007-2013 silver Nissan Altima or Maxima. This all happened just before 2 am and if anyone saw anything or knows anything, please call the Maryland State Police at 410-761-5130.

Great news for CASA— court-appointed special advocates. They advocate for abused and neglected kids in the foster care program and do great work. Well, with an extra $200K they can do a lot more. They were a winner of the Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards Grant. The organization was nominated by Brian Smith the owner of the Chick-fil-As in Crofton and Waugh Chapel. Amazing! Congratulations!

Quick hit if you need health insurance. The open enrollment period for the Maryland Health Connection closes at 1159 pm on Sunday night. Go get it at marylandhealthconnection.gov. Most approved policies get significant subsidies and Maryland has one of the lowest rates in the nation.

Break out the Lily Pulitzer…Croquet is back. Maybe. St. John’s College has announced that the Annapolis Cup, that annual match between the Johnnies and the Midshipmen, will return on April 15th. BUT…there’s always a but…they said they are “re-envisioning” it for the best experience for students and alumni. So we wait and see. My guess is that they will limit attendance and increase the ticket price, but we’ll see. Remember this was a free event for like 30 years, and then they started to charge admission back in 2016 or so. Two canceled years for COVID, and then a private one on the Naval Academy Yard last year!

Corrigan Sports, the folks that bring you the Bay Bridge Run, the Frederick and Baltimore Running Festivals is bringing a running festival to Annapolis. The inaugural Annapolis Running Festival is on deck for March 11th. It will have a full half-marathon, a 10K, and a 5K. It will all start and end at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Registration is open now and they are working out the swag details. Head to AnnapolisRunFest.com for deets and to register.

Monday is a holiday for most of us. We will have a DNB, but probably will be headed out for the Day of Service typically done on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. And if you are looking to serve your community, go to the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm for a Volunteer Open House. The museum is very special to me for a few reasons and I love to go there to learn and many times to reflect. And it all runs on volunteers. If you have some hours to spare over the year, they have plenty of really fun opportunities for you. If you can’t make it… amaritime.org/support/volunteer is where you can go!

The big music news yesterday morning was that the Piano Man, Billy Joel, and Stevie Nicks will be coming to M&T Bank Stadium on October 7th. Tickets will go on sale next Friday, the 20th at 10 am. It looks like Ticketmaster is doing the tickets so I’d suggest looking for some pre-sale codes and cross your fingers that they don’t screw it up like Taylor Swift. And that news was eclipsed yesterday evening when we learned that Lisa Marie Presley died at age 54– and I remember seeing her at Rams Head On Stage maybe 7 years ago for a WRNR Private Artist Showcase! So sad!

OK, today we are introducing a new segment called Canines & Crosstreks– the SPCA has the canines and Subaru has the Crosstreks and every Friday, we will get to play with an adoptable pup. And at noon, check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net for irresistible photos and information on how you can give that pup their fur-ever home! Do you have some room in your heart and home for a loyal companion– be sure to hang out and check out the segment.

