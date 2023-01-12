Daily News Brief | January 12, 2023

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering and Scout & Molly’s.

Today…

Back to the drawing board for the Village at Providence Point, but not before another judge chastises the City’s legal chops. County Executive Pittman has made two million dollars in community grants will be made available to qualified non-profits. Raising Canes is now open in Towson, with more coming to Annapolis, Gambrills, Glen Burnie, and Linthicum. Maryland Day is coming at the end of March, and you really should map out a fun and inexpensive weekend to explore our county. And, of course, some pod news and a contest for Oliver Wood tickets on our Facebook page!

Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minute!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning; it is Thursday, January 12th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Saw a great sneak peek of a film not yet in the theaters last night. What Comes Around. The Annapolis Film Fest brought it to Maryland Hall, and if you get a chance, do see it. Lots of twists and turns in a pretty twisted plot! OK, we have a little bit of news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Again, another judge reprimands the City of Annapolis for some lackadaisical legal work. The long and short of it is that the Planning Commission approved The Village at Providence Point retirement community after 10-plus years of wrangling. A group established to oppose it, the Crab Creek Conservancy, sued and said it was the wrong decision. Yesterday, Circuit Court Judge Mark Crooks remanded it back to the Planning Commission for another reconsideration. According to The Capital, Crooks said the commission’s decision was poorly written and lifted wholly from the application with no thought into the decision. According to the Commission Chairman, Alex Pline, this all had the blessing of the City’s Office of Law. And the City says it was jobbed out to an outside attorney. So now Providence Point can appeal Crooks’ decision or sit and wait for the planning commission to do it over again. Obviously, the Crab Creek Conservancy is happy. The Village at Providence Point is not. And the City Spokesperson indicated it would be several more months for another opinion from the commission.

On the County side, County Executive Pittman has announced that there is $2 million available for local non-profits in community grants. The grants will be handled by the Arundel Community Development Services, and each non-profit will get up to $50,000. The deadline to apply is February 21st. Eligible non-profits will have to use the funds to support organizational efficiencies, buy new equipment, or test new initiatives. Involved with a non-profit? aacounty.org/communitysupportgrants is where you want to go!

Raising Canes is apparently an amazing chicken finger chain. And they are now open in Towson with plans to open a Gambrills location in March. We had heard that they signed a lease for the old Applebee’s spot at the mall but have not been able to confirm that, but the chain did confirm that in addition to Gambrills, there will be an Annapolis, Glen Burnie, and Linthicum.

And as we begin to wrap it up, here are some weekend dates for your calendar. March 31st to April 2nd. It is a weekend-long celebration of Maryland Day on March 25th…fun fact, the only entity that closes on Maryland Day is the City of Annapolis–not Maryland, not Anne Arundel or any other county, just Annapolis. But I digress. There will be literally dozens of places to visit and experiences to experience throughout the weekend, all for no cost or a nominal dollar. From North to South County and from the Bay Bridge to West County, it’s a great way to see just how diverse the county is. Check them all out at MarylandDay.org and map out your weekend!

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, Judy B from Frances Marketing Group, and next weekend the Maryland Curiosity Lab and Acton Academy. And we did a bonus pod last week with Oliver Wood, who will be at Rams Head On Stage on Friday the 13th! If you want a chance for a pair of tickets to see him on Friday, head to our All Annapolis Facebook page, and we have a really simple contest pinned to the top. Picking a winner tonight at 6 pm.

And that’s a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Scout & Molly’s, and Alpha Engineering!

OK, so now you need to hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find, and of course, Trevor is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minute. All that coming up in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

