Daily News Brief | January 11, 2023

Today…

Governor Hogan’s Farewell address. The flags are flying at the State House again. Lt. Governor Rutherford has a new job waiting for him. Canine influenza seems to be a problem statewide; dog owners, beware. The Annapolis Film Society has a flick showing tonight at Maryland Hall. Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones are coming to Killarney House. And gambling.com figured out the most Googled emojis of 2022! Of course some pod news and more!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Where to find the DNB...

Good morning, it is Wednesday, January 11th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I had a whoopsie yesterday! I said that Governor-Elect Moore was being sworn in on Monday…. yeah, that’s a no. Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the Governor-Elect will be sworn in n Wednesday the 18th! OK, now that I cleared that up, let’s get into the news, shall we?

Actually a reasonably calm news day so far! If you did not hear the Governor’s Farewell Address, give it a listen. All in all, I think most of us can agree that Governor Hogan did an outstanding job over the past eight years. Now, the lighting in the Old Senate Chamber where he gave the address could have been better, but….do give it a listen. Actually, we’ll tack it on at the end of the DNB and make it easy for you.

If you were downtown yesterday, more scaffolding is coming off of the State House and the US and Maryland flags were raised again after several months of repairs which is part of a larger restoration project. Just in time for the pomp and circumstance surrounding the inauguration of Governor-Elect Moore and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Miller.

Speaking of Lt. Governors. Current LG Boyd Rutherford has a new gig. He will be joining the Columbia law firm of Davis, Agnor, Rapaport, & Skalny as a partner! He will focus on, no surprise here–government relations and lobbying at the local, state, and federal levels. Rutherford lives in Columbia so his commute should be a bit easier! He starts on January 30th…I imagine after a well-deserved few weeks off!

While nothing official from Anne Arundel County, Montgomery County is warning dog owners about dog flu. Vets across Maryland and animal control in Montgomery county have advised owners to keep dogs away from other dogs at dog parks, daycares, and boarding facilities. It is highly contagious and symptoms (if present at all) can include runny nose, cough, eye discharge, fever, lethargy, and poor appetite.

Continuing their series of films, the Annapolis Film Society will be screening a film tonight at Maryland Hall at 7 pm called What Comes Around. Part thriller, part drama, but looks like a good one directed by Amy Redford…Robert’s daughter! Tickets are $15 in advance at AnnapolisFilmFestival.org and there MAY be some at the door, but I think that is cash only–so bring some of that! Doors are at 6:30 pm and the show is at 7 pm

This opportunity only comes around once and maybe twice a year. But Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones will be putting on two shows at Killarney House in Davidsonville on February 15th and 16th. It’s a small room, so tickets will be tight–so go get them now. Warfield has been a top draw at Irish fests all over the world since 2007 and he’s coming to Davidsonville. Tickets can, and should be, had at killarneyhousepub.com

And just for fun… the website gambling.com decided to have fun with emojis. They say that 92% of us use emojis in our texts, and often, we are not sure what they mean. So it is not too surprising that the eggplant and the peach were the #1 and #3 googled emoji meaning. Eggplant gets about 34,000 google searches a month, the #2 woozy face gets 33,000, and #3 peach brings up the rear with 28,000. And for those who are still not getting it, happy googling today!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news! Pod news..up this weekend for the Local Business Spotlight Judy B from Frances Marketing Group! Next week is an interesting one and if you are a parent of little kids this is for you–Roman Hardgrave from Maryland Curiosity Lab and Acton Academy.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you are going to find. And of course, with all the Naptown nightlife info you can use, Bridgett also known as Beepr Buzz is here with Annapolis After Dark! All that in just a bit, so hang tight! Oh, and don’t forget to give the Guv a listen –we tacked on his 11-minute farewell at the end!

