Daily News Brief | January 10, 2023

Today…

More details on the attempted carjacking in Annapolis. A suspicious vehicle approached two middle school students. The Board of Education is looking for CAC members. Governor Hogan is giving a farewell address later this afternoon. And we have a LOT of tickets to give away to some upcoming shows at Rams Head On Stage for our Ticket Tuesday! Of course, pod news and much more!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

This is the part where I say something I think is witty or funny to get things rolling, but today, I got nothing. And maybe most days I got nothing. Whatever, I guess we need to get into the news so, shall we?

Following up on our story from yesterday, we had most of the details on that attempted carjacking. As it turns out it was an attempted ARMED carjacking. Two suspects approached a man in a parking lot pulled a handgun and demanded the car. When the man resisted a scuffle ensued and the suspects left just before the police arrived.

Just before 8 pm last night, the Anne Arundel County Schools sent a note to Annapolis Middle School families warning about a man in a white truck who approached two students while walking to school. The school says they are working with the police department, but there is very scant information like where the incident happened if the two students were together, or if was it two separate incidents, and the context of the interaction–was someone looking for directions, or was it more nefarious. The school asked parents to talk to the kids and reiterate that they need to be cautious and to report any incidents that make them feel unsafe.

The Board of Education is looking for two people to serve on the Citizen’s Advisory Committee. Specifically, they are looking for members from the Crofton cluster and the Southern cluster. The deadline to apply is January 20th and they are available online at aacps.org

And tonight at 5:00 pm, Governor Hogan will formally say so long, farewell, auf wiedersehen, good night in a farewell address. You can catch it on MPT.org or the governor’s Facebook, YouTube, or Twitter pages. Hogan said he “looks forward to having one final opportunity to express to Marylanders how grateful he is for the privilege to have served as governor. Tune in if you can. Governor-Elect Wes Moore will be sworn in on Wednesday, and the General Assembly will be back in town for 90 days starting tomorrow–lets’s hope they have their act a bit more together than the US House of Representatives did last week!

And Rams Head…. they hooked me up again, and I said I’d make it up to you, so listen up, if you want to see ANY of these shows, contact me by DM or email and I might select you. Up for grabs— Oliver Wood on Friday the 13th–do give that bonus pod a listen to… that will be a fantastic show, Wallis Bird on the 15th, Victoria Victoria with Charlie Hunter on the 17th, or the Billy Price Band on the 20th–and YES, I will be there. Just get in touch with me and you might score a pair of tickets. And be sure to check out all the shows coming up at RamsHeadOnStage.com.

Podcast news. I hope you caught Saturday’s local business spotlight with Buck from Groom My Style men’s salon in West Annapolis and up this week for sure…because I finally edited her is Judy from Frances Marketing Group!

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up in just a bit.

