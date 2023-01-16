County Executive Pittman Announces Jenny Jarkowski as New Director of Planning and Zoning

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced that Jenny Jarkowski will be the new Director of the Office of Planning and Zoning, beginning January 19, 2023.

“Jenny Jarkowski has a proven track record of engaging community members and modernizing planning processes,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “She was the clear choice to lead our team as we implement the recommendations of Plan2040 and work to create a greener, smarter, and more equitable future for Anne Arundel County.”

Jarkowski most recently served as the Director of the Harford County Department of Planning and Zoning, and previously served as the Chief of Staff for the Maryland Department of Planning. Jarkowski brings more than 20 years of planning experience at the state and local level to the new role.

“I was impressed by Jenny Jarkowski’s work and promoted her to Chief of Staff during my time as Secretary of Planning during the O’Malley Administration,” said Richard Hall, Former Maryland Planning Secretary. “She will be an incredible asset to Anne Arundel County as they work to accomplish smart growth priorities.”

Jarkowski began working in the Harford County Department of Planning and Zoning as Deputy Director in 2015, and was promoted to Director in 2021. During her time with Harford County, she directed the HarfordNEXT project from its inception to completion, formulating an innovative structure to engage residents in the planning process and creating a new master plan structure for the county.

“Jenny Jarkowski was an invaluable asset for Harford County,” said former Harford County Executive Barry Glassman. “Her breadth and depth of knowledge – on long-range planning, on local and state best practices, on customer service and support – made her a vital resource for my administration.”

She also led the department in modernizing their data and workflow, and established and implemented the process for Harford County’s 2017 Comprehensive Rezoning. Through her work as Director, Harford County preserved more than 4,000 acres of agricultural land by using state, county, and rural legacy programs between 2021-2022.

“I am honored to serve the residents of Anne Arundel County, and I am energized to implement Plan2040,” said Jarkowski. “I look forward to engaging with the vibrant, diverse communities of Anne Arundel County.”

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

