January 12, 2023
County Executive Pittman Announces $2M for Community Grants

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the FY24 Community Support Grant (CSG) Program will award up to $50,000 in funding to eligible nonprofits. The application deadline is February 21, 2023.

“This year, we are pleased to be providing funding for capacity building,” said County Executive Pittman. “Over the last three years, we have more than doubled our investment in the program, and we will continue to do all we can to support our nonprofit community.”

This year’s program invests $2 million in nonprofit organizations that offer services meeting one or more of the administration’s priorities. These priorities include providing services to underserved populations, addressing the health and well-being of communities, promoting equity and inclusion, and eliminating the opportunity gap in education. The competitive grants typically range from $10,000 to $50,000.

“ACDS is thrilled to be continuing our partnership with the County to grow the capacity of our nonprofit partners through grant-making,” said Erin Karpewicz, CEO of Arundel Community Development Services, Inc. “Community Support Grant resources support a range of programs and initiatives that support underserved and at-risk communities, from food assistance, housing supports, health disparities, mentoring for youth, and much more.” 

The new capacity building grant category will support improving organizational efficiencies and sustainability, purchasing equipment to enhance current services, and providing seed funds for existing nonprofit organizations to pilot test new, innovative initiatives.  

An interagency team of County Health and Human Service leaders reviews grant applications. The award process and administration of the grants are managed by Arundel Community Development Services, Inc. (ACDS), the County’s nonprofit housing and community development administrator. 

A virtual training session will be held for potential applicants on January 18th, 2023, at 10 amTo RSVP for the training, email Laura Shaffer at [email protected]

For more information and to apply, visit www.aacounty.org/communitysupportgrants.

