January 24, 2023
Annapolis, US 48 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Student Kudos: Helping Up & Onwards Comptroller Lierman Kicks off 2023 Tax Season Shots Fired at Motorists On Copeland Street in Annapolis Tix On Sale NOW: Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning – March 18th Best Budgeting Methods for Different Personality Types 
Local News

Comptroller Lierman Kicks off 2023 Tax Season

Comptroller Brooke Lierman announced that processing of personal income tax returns for Tax Year 2022 has begun and federal and state individual income tax returns are now being accepted. Federal and state corporate income tax return processing started on January 12.

The federal and state individual income tax filing deadline is Tuesday, April 18, 2023, instead of the traditional due date because April 15 falls on a Saturday and federal offices in the District of Columbia, including the Internal Revenue Service, are closed on Monday, April 17 in observance of the local Emancipation Day holiday

“Many Maryland low-wage earners rely on their income tax refunds to pay rent and put food on the table,” Comptroller Lierman said.  “I’m committed to ensuring that the Maryland Comptroller’s Office, which is nationally renowned for its fast and secure processing of tax returns, is responsive to taxpayers and helps put their hard-earned money back into their hands as quickly as possible.”

Last year, the Comptroller’s Office processed more than 3.1 million individual state tax returns with refunds totaling nearly $2.1 billion.

What you need to know about filing taxes

  • Taxpayers are encouraged to file their returns electronically and use direct deposit for the fastest possible processing and to ensure they receive all possible refunds and to avoid postal service delays.
  • A list of approved vendors for use in filing your electronic return can be found on the Comptroller’s website.
  • Maryland taxpayers also can use the agency’s free I-File system to file State tax returns.
  • Find out if you’re eligible to claim the federal and state Earned Income Tax Credits (EITC)  It is a refundable tax credit that supplements the wages of workers with low to moderate incomes.
  • State legislation that passed in 2021 allows qualifying taxpayers who use an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) to claim the Maryland EITC by filing a Maryland tax return. An ITIN enables an individual who is not eligible for a Social Security number to pay taxes, regardless of their immigration status.
  • Walk-ins are welcome at any of the agency’s 11 branch offices, but tax preparation visits must be scheduled online. Virtual appointments also are available.
  • Taxpayers can call 1-800-MD-TAXES or email [email protected].
  • The agency’s branch offices and call centers are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Beginning February 1, the call centers will remain open until 6 p.m., only for personal income tax assistance.
  • For questions related to Federal taxes, visit irs.gov or call Taxpayer Advocate Service at 443-853-6000 or 877-777-4778 (outside the Baltimore area).

Previous Article

Shots Fired at Motorists On Copeland Street in Annapolis

 Next Article

Student Kudos: Helping Up & Onwards
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu