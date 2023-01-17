Community Supports Community Action Agency for Gifts of Love Program

The Community Action Agency thanks the community for supporting the 26th Annual Harriett Pratt Gifts of Love program and event. The event was held on December 21, 2022, at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel. This year’s event was special to Community Action staff since they could host the party in person for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Gifts of Love was started by Harriett Pratt, a former staff member of the Agency, to offer a holiday dinner and entertainment for children served by the Stanton Center in Annapolis. Since then, the Agency’s reach for participants has extended throughout the County, with partnering organizations referring children to the program. Returning referral partners include Anne Arundel County Public Schools, Anne Arundel County Department of Social Services, and the Stanton Center.

This year, through a new partnership with Toys for Tots, the agency was able to include children who have parents who are incarcerated. The Agency received referrals from the Anne Arundel County Department of Detention Facilities to serve this group of children. Many were able to attend the party and receive gifts that were provided by Toys for Tots.

With the help of a wonderful planning committee, volunteers, and the Agency’s Youth Development staff, Community Action welcomed over 100 attendees to the event, sponsored by Pussers Caribbean Grill and the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel. Attendees were treated to a delicious dinner, Santa and Mrs. Claus visits, and a magic show. Through the program, 141 children received gifts for the holiday.

Along with Toys for Tots, Pussers Caribbean Grill, and the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, the Community Action Agency wants to thank their corporate sponsors: A&G Management, Boatyard Bar & Grill, HUB International, and Shore United Bank. Many individuals also supported the program through cash donations, adopting children, and purchasing gifts, which we are very grateful for.

