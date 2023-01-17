January 17, 2023
Annapolis, US 43 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Some Proven and Useful Methods to Reduce Overall Electricity Bill at Your House  Community Supports Community Action Agency for Gifts of Love Program WTMD and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack For All on February 11th Get ready… Annapolis Restaurant Week 2023 is coming! MIDN Kniezewski Presents Research at the American Astronomical Society
Local News

Community Supports Community Action Agency for Gifts of Love Program

The Community Action Agency thanks the community for supporting the 26th Annual Harriett Pratt Gifts of Love program and event.  The event was held on December 21, 2022, at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel.  This year’s event was special to Community Action staff since they could host the party in person for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.   

Gifts of Love was started by Harriett Pratt, a former staff member of the Agency, to offer a holiday dinner and entertainment for children served by the Stanton Center in Annapolis. Since then, the Agency’s reach for participants has extended throughout the County, with partnering organizations referring children to the program.  Returning referral partners include Anne Arundel County Public Schools, Anne Arundel County Department of Social Services, and the Stanton Center.  

This year, through a new partnership with Toys for Tots, the agency was able to include children who have parents who are incarcerated.  The Agency received referrals from the Anne Arundel County Department of Detention Facilities to serve this group of children. Many were able to attend the party and receive gifts that were provided by Toys for Tots. 

With the help of a wonderful planning committee, volunteers, and the Agency’s Youth Development staff, Community Action welcomed over 100 attendees to the event, sponsored by Pussers Caribbean Grill and the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel.  Attendees were treated to a delicious dinner, Santa and Mrs. Claus visits, and a magic show. Through the program, 141 children received gifts for the holiday. 

Along with Toys for Tots, Pussers Caribbean Grill, and the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, the Community Action Agency wants to thank their corporate sponsors:  A&G Management, Boatyard Bar & Grill, HUB International, and Shore United Bank.  Many individuals also supported the program through cash donations, adopting children, and purchasing gifts, which we are very grateful for. 

Previous Article

WTMD and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack For All on February 11th

 Next Article

Some Proven and Useful Methods to Reduce Overall Electricity Bill at Your House 
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu