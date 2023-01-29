City of Annapolis Accepting Applications for Community Grants

The City of Annapolis has opened the application period for community grants. The grants are available to any Annapolis 501(C)3 organization with a Certificate of Good Standing from the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation. The application portal will remain open until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Final decisions will be announced after the passage of the City’s FY 2024 budget in July of 2023.

Priority for grant funding will be given to organizations to provide support for day-to-day operational expenses or capital expenses (examples include property, construction, remodeling, facility expansion, or purchase of equipment).

“The City is proud to support organizations in the community that help residents,” said City Manager Michael Mallinoff. “The grant program can amplify the work of area nonprofits and help them to expand their reach to help our most vulnerable residents. I encourage organizations to apply.”

The Office of Community Services and the Finance Office will process the grant applications and forward the list of potential grantees to the Annapolis City Council for consideration as part of the FY 2024 City Budget.

In FY 2023, the Council allocated a total of $352,000. Those monies were distributed to organizations in amounts ranging from $500 to $30,000.

