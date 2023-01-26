Children’s Theatre of Annapolis Has an Amazing Season

Peter & the Starcatcher

February 3-19, 2023

Forget what you thought you knew about Peter Pan! Bring the family to “Peter and the Starcatcher” from February 3-19 at Children’s Theatre of Annapolis and immerse yourself into a world of adventure to discover how a miserable orphan became the legendary boy who wouldn’t grow up.

Recommended for ages 8 and up. Buy your tickets now.

Mentalist & Magician Brian Curry

CTA Family Fundraiser 2 p.m. March 4, 2023

Bring the whole family to support CTA while enjoying a mind-blowing performance from @Brian Curry The Good Liar! This hilarious mentalist & magician returns to the theatre for a special all-ages fundraiser on March 4, and tickets are now on sale. Get yours today! VIP tickets for a special meet-and-greet after the show are available! Get your tickets here!

Once Upon a Mattress

May 5-21, 2023

Sometimes a princess doesn’t act **quite** like a princess! This rollicking spin on the classic tale “The Princess and the Pea” provides some side-splitting shenanigans as the “shy” swamp princess Winnifred the Woebegon shows up to win the hand of Prince Dauntless—much to the dismay of the unimpressed Queen Aggravain. Will Winnifred be able to pass the Sensitivity Test and marry her prince? Tickets are on sale now!

