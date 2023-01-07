January 7, 2023
Annapolis, US 48 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Annapolis Launching New Permitting Website Next Week Local Business Spotlight: Groom My Style Chesapeake Conservancy Names Tony Spencer and Ed Hatcher to Board Your Guide To Getting Rich With Cryptocurrency Trading A Beginner’s Guide To Understanding Cryptocurrency? Points To Note
Local News

Chesapeake Conservancy Names Tony Spencer and Ed Hatcher to Board

Today, Chesapeake Conservancy announced that Tony J. Spencer and Ed Hatcher have been elected to the organization’s board of directors. Maite Arce, Mark Belton and Dr. Nancy Walters concluded their board service.

“On behalf of the board, I am pleased to welcome Tony and Ed. Tony’s vast experience in equity activism and cultural storytelling brings important skills to our board as we are dedicated to lifting the voices of everyone in the Chesapeake and creating public access for all,” said Chesapeake Conservancy Board Chair Randall Larrimore. “Ed’s dedication to Chesapeake conservation and expertise in public relations will help us communicate urgent information as we advance our efforts to conserve 30% of the Chesapeake by 2030 and address the effects of climate change.”

“We thank Maite, Mark and Nancy for everything they contributed during their time on the board,” Larrimore continued. “It has been a pleasure to work with such dedicated and enthusiastic conservationists.”

“Over the years I have served on the Anne Arundel County Public School Board, on a number of Boards and Commissions for the state of Maryland and Anne Arundel County, worked for three Annapolis mayors, was faculty at the University of Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute and currently serve with various societies and other committees—all with distinct missions for specific audiences,” said Chesapeake Conservancy Board Member Tony J. Spencer. “I decided to accept the Chesapeake Conservancy’s offer to join the board because it champions issues that benefit and affect society on a macro level. The preservation of Elktonia Beach in Annapolis, Maryland is a perfect example of this.

“When Elktonia Beach is completed, it will have preserved a major piece of history to educate everyone and provide a permanent place for Blacks of the Chesapeake to operate and educate the public. No one will be left behind, excluded or denied access to this historic jewel. I feel that I can contribute to the efforts of the Chesapeake Conservancy,” continued Spencer.

“Chesapeake Conservancy uses smart advocacy, innovative technology and thoughtful land preservation strategies to protect our land and waters,” said Chesapeake Conservancy Board Member Ed Hatcher. “Climate change makes the work of the Conservancy more pressing and important than ever. I am proud to be a part of this great organization.”

Previous Article

Your Guide To Getting Rich With Cryptocurrency Trading

 Next Article

Local Business Spotlight: Groom My Style
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu