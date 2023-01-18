Casino Gambling in Maryland

As of 2023, gambling in Maryland is considered legal and regulated by the Maryland Gaming Commission. The commission is responsible for overseeing the operation of casinos, enforcing regulations, and ensuring compliance with state and federal laws in relation to gambling. This includes issuing licenses, monitoring and enforcing rules, and ensuring that all participants, including players, operators, and vendors, follow the laws and regulations.

Maryland Land-Based Casinos

Maryland currently has six casinos that offer a variety of games and amenities to the public. All of these casinos are regulated by the Maryland Gaming Commission and comply with Maryland state laws. The casinos are:

Hollywood Casino Perryville: This casino is located in Perryville, Maryland, and offers slot machines, table games, and a poker room. It also has a variety of dining options and entertainment, including live music and comedy shows.

Address: 1201 Chesapeake Overlook Pkwy, Perryville, MD 21903, United States

Live! Casino & Hotel: This casino is located in Hanover, Maryland, and is one of the largest casinos in the state. It offers slot machines, table games, a poker room, and a variety of dining options. The casino also has a hotel with over 500 rooms, as well as a spa, fitness center, and pool.

Address: 7002 Arundel Mills Cir Ste 7777, Hanover, MD 21076, United States

MGM National Harbor: This casino is located in Oxon Hill, Maryland, and is one of the most popular casinos in the state. It offers slot machines, table games, a poker room, and a variety of dining options. The casino also has a hotel with over 300 rooms, as well as a spa, fitness center, and pool.

Address: 101 MGM National Ave, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, United States

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore: This casino is located in Baltimore, Maryland and offers slot machines, table games, and a poker room. It also has a variety of dining options and entertainment, including live music and comedy shows.

Address: 1525 Russell St, Baltimore, MD 21230, United States

Rocky Gap Casino Resort: This casino is located in Flintstone, Maryland and offers slot machines, table games, and a poker room. It also has a hotel with over 200 rooms, as well as a spa, fitness center, and pool.

Address: 16701 Lakeview Rd NE, Flintstone, MD 21530, United States

Ocean Downs Casino: This casino is located in Berlin, Maryland and offers slot machines, table games, and a variety of dining options.

Address: 10218 Racetrack Rd, Berlin, MD 21811, United States

Maryland Online Casinos

The legal status of online casinos in Maryland is somewhat unclear. While casino gambling is legal in the state and regulated by the Maryland Gaming Commission, the commission has not yet authorized or regulated any online casinos. The commission has not yet released any state guidelines or regulations for online casino gambling.

However, Maryland residents now have access to online casino gambling through sweepstakes casinos. These casinos use a sweepstakes model, where players can purchase virtual currency to play games and win prizes. According to Playcasino.com, these sweepstakes casinos are legal in Maryland as they do not fall under the state’s definition of illegal gambling. It’s important to note that sweepstakes casinos are not regulated by the state and may not provide the same level of consumer protection as licensed and regulated casinos. Players should research the sweepstakes casino before playing and only use reputable companies.

Sweepstakes Casino Brands

Several sweepstakes casino brands advertise to Maryland citizens; some of the popular ones are:

Fortune Coins: This sweepstakes casino offers a variety of slot games and table games, including blackjack and roulette. Chumba Casino: This sweepstakes casino offers a variety of slot games and table games, including blackjack and video poker. Global Poker: This sweepstakes casino offers a variety of poker games, including Texas Hold’em, Omaha, and Sit-n-Go tournaments. LuckyLand Slots: This sweepstakes casino offers a variety of slot games and has a social aspect, where players can interact with each other while playing. Lucky Day: This sweepstakes casino offers a variety of games, including slots, lotto, and scratch-off games.

It’s worth noting that these are some of the sweepstakes casino brands that advertise to Maryland citizens, but there are many other options available. Players need to research and only use reputable companies.

Summary

While both land-based and online sweepstakes casinos are legal in Maryland, they are different in terms of regulations and consumer protections. Players should be aware of the differences and exercise caution when using sweepstakes casinos by researching the casino, reading reviews, and being aware of the terms and conditions, privacy policy, and restrictions on the amount of money they can gamble.

