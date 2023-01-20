It may be January, but things are starting to heat up for sports fans and sports bettors. We’re down to eight teams preparing to clash in the NFL Divisional Round, and we’ve got an exclusive Caesars Maryland promo code for fans watching this weekend.

As the Super Bowl picture gets clearer, we’ve got a preview of each divisional matchup this weekend. But first, here’s how to claim the Caesars Sportsbook Maryland welcome offer before you watch.

How to Claim up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets with the Caesars Maryland Promo Code

Caesars Sportsbook Maryland offers two different ways to get bonus bets on the sportsbook. New users can choose which promo they prefer.

The first offer rewards you with bonus bets regardless of whether you win or lose your first bet. Simply bet up to $100 and you’ll automatically get $100 in bet credits on the sportsbook.

You can opt for their second offer if you want a bigger bonus. Get up to $1,500 on Caesars on a first bet loss. If you lose your first bet, Caesars will refund the value of your wager in the form of bonus bets. You can use the bonus to place more bets with Caesars Sportsbook. This Caesars Maryland promo has the highest amount of bonus bets of any sportsbook.

To access the Caesars promo code for NFL games this weekend, simply click our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook link to use the promo code SHARPBETPICS.

How to Create a Caesars Sportsbook Maryland Account

For new users in Maryland, here’s how to create an account with Caesars Sportsbook.

Visit the Caesars Sportsbook website.

Our exclusive Caesars Maryland promo code SHARPBETPICS will automatically fill in the correct fields if you click the link above.

will automatically fill in the correct fields if you click the link above. On the promo welcome page, click the location dropdown menu and select Maryland before clicking on “Continue.”

Next, simply follow the prompts that guide you through registration. Caesars will need personal identifying information like your name, address, SSN, etc. These details confirm with the book that you can legally bet in Maryland.

When you complete your registration and have an account, connect a payment method to make your first deposit.

If you haven’t already, you can also download the Caesars Sportsbook app to bet on your mobile device. The Caesars Sportsbook app is well-reviewed and easy to use and navigate between leagues. You can browse games or betting lines for the NFL.

Pick and place your first bet and access bonus bets through one of the Caesars Sportsbook promos!

Betting Preview for NFL Playoffs Divisional Round

We’ve got four games this weekend. Here’s what you need to know for each and our game picks.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs

Both teams have been focusing on improving their defense and have largely succeeded. Since Week 15, the Jaguars have ranked 6th in defense and the Chiefs 8th.

On the offensive side, Trevor Lawrence has had an outstanding season, but he’s no Patrick Mahomes. We think the Jaguars could cover the spread, but this is the end of the road for Lawrence and Co. After a season of the Bills sitting on top of the odds to win the Super Bowl, the Chiefs have moved in. They’re favorites to win the Super Bowl at +310 odds on Caesars Sportsbook.

Here are the game odds for Jaguars vs. Chiefs on Caesars Sportsbook:

Point Spread: Chiefs -9

Chiefs -9 Moneyline: Chiefs -550/Jaguars +400

Chiefs -550/Jaguars +400 Total: 52.5 points

Jaguars vs. Chiefs kicks off in Arrowhead Stadium at 4:30 p.m. ET. Watch on NBC and Peacock.

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles

Giants vs. Eagles is a matchup we love. The Giants have outwitted, outplayed, and outlasted the odds this season. We think the Eagles will win this one, but the Giants have a better shot than some might give them credit for. They’re on a hot streak, while the Eagles are down a few key players and have been losing momentum at the wrong time.

Here are the odds for Giants vs. Eagles on Caesars Sportsbook:

Point Spread: Eagles -7.5

Eagles -7.5 Moneyline: Eagles -365/Giants +285

Eagles -365/Giants +285 Total: 48 points

A few other fun bets include the first touchdown scorer (Saquon Barkley at +480) or Philly’s outcome of first drive: punt (+111), offensive touchdown (+200), field goal attempt (+400), or turnover (+600).

Giants vs. Eagles kicks off in Philadelphia at 8:15 p.m. ET. Watch on FOX and FOX Sports.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Buffalo Bills

The Bills have been favorites to win the Super Bowl for most of the season, but they’re now second to the Chiefs at +350. It’s the two teams’ first time meeting again since the frightening night of Damar Hamlin’s emergency exit. Hamlin is recovering and supporting the team, and the Bills have a lot of support behind them.

On the Bengals side, Joe Burrow has been playing great football these last few weeks, and they have a good shot at taking this game. We think the Bills can still do it, but it could be a close call.

Point Spread: Bills -5.5

Bills -5.5 Moneyline: Bills -240/Bengals +196

Bills -240/Bengals +196 Total: 49 points

Other bets include player props like Will Josh Allen throw over 276.5 total passing yards? Burrow’s Over/Under is set at 277.5. Or you could bet on the first scoring play:

Buffalo touchdown: +135

Cinci touchdown: +220

Buffalo field goal: +390

Cinci field goal: +400

Bengals @ Bills is on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 3:00 p.m. ET. Watch on CBS or Paramount+.

Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers

We’re going with SF for this one, partially because the team has two extra rest days. But, while the Cowboys can outmatch them in the quarterback position, the 49ers have better depth across the roster.

Oddsmakers have this game as the closest to call, with both teams reasonably close on the moneyline and the shortest spread. This makes Cowboys vs. 49ers a fun game to explore parlays, odds boosts, and player props.

Caesars has an odds boost for “George Kittle & Dalton Schultz each over 59.5 receiving yards” at +550. You could also pick “Dak Prescott or Brock Purdy score rushing TD” at +225.

Prescott’s Over/Under on total passing yards is 253.5, and Purdy’s is 238.5.

Here are the game lines from Caesars:

Point Spread: 49ers -4

49ers -4 Moneyline: 49ers -190/Cowboys +160

49ers -190/Cowboys +160 Total: 46.5 points

Cowboys at Niners kicks off on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 6:30 p.m. ET. Watch on FOX or FOX Sports.

Caesars Maryland promo code SHARPBETPICS

Contributed by Hannah Vanbiber

