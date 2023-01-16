BWI’s Ricky Smith Elected to ACI-NA Board

Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA), the trade association representing commercial service airports in the United States and Canada, announced yesterday that Ricky Smith, Executive Director of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, has been elected to the ACI-NA Board of Directors. He joins eight other newly elected airport and aviation leaders from the U.S. and Canada on the ACI-NA board. The association represents more than 300 airports across North America.

“For the last 75 years, ACI-NA has forged a solid reputation for success because of the volunteer leaders who contribute their time, talent and energy to help lead us in times of change or challenge,” said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director for Kelowna International Airport in British Columbia and Chair of the ACI-NA Board. “I am confident Ricky will carry on that tradition in this moment as we continue to focus on resiliency and innovation. I look forward to working alongside Ricky to advance key North American airport priorities in 2023 and beyond.”

“With Ricky’s support, ACI-NA remains committed as ever to our mission to advocate policies and provide services that strengthen the ability of airports to serve their passengers, customers and communities, just as we have for the last 75 years,” said ACI-NA President and CEO Kevin M. Burke.

Ricky Smith was appointed Executive Director of the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Aviation Administration (MDOT MAA) in July 2015, and is responsible for planning, operation and management of BWI Marshall and Martin State airports, along with regional aviation activities for the State of Maryland. He has more than 30 years of transportation leadership experience, including leading the Cleveland airport system for nine years.

“Ricky’s focus on service, convenience and reliability has helped Maryland’s BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport become an economic powerhouse and a tremendously popular choice for local, national and international travelers,” said MDOT Secretary James F. Ports, Jr. “I’m really proud that he’s bringing Maryland’s innovation and entrepreneurial spirit to an even larger audience on the ACI-NA Board.”

“I am honored to be elected to serve on the ACI-NA Board of Directors, and I look forward to working with this respected organization on behalf of airports across the U.S. and Canada,” said Executive Director Smith. “I look forward to a strong future for airports as our industry continues to recover and succeed.”

Executive Director Smith holds a degree in Business Administration and Accounting from Howard University and an Executive MBA from Loyola University Maryland. He is active on several boards and local, national, aviation and transportation industry organizations including: the Airport Minority Advisory Council, the Greater Baltimore Urban League, and the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture.

