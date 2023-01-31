January 31, 2023
Bonus Podcast: #DareToCARE During Maryland Heart Health Month

Nearly a million Americans yearly suffer heart attacks, and 800,000 have strokes. Only the Annapolis-based Heart Health Foundation offers free screenings and personal follow-up guidance. And in February, they are throwing down the gauntlet and asking you to #DareToCARE.

Today we are speaking with Dr. John Martin, a local cardio-vascular surgeon and founder of the Heart Health Foundation and its Dare To CARE program!

With a month full of opportunity (and fun), there is no reason every adult Marylander should not be screened for heart disease during February –Maryland Heart Health Month!

Have a listen!

