Board of Education Student Member to Take Part in Senate Youth Program

Student Member of the Board of Education Zachary McGrath is one of two students from Maryland named to take part in the 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program.

The program, sponsored by the Hearst Foundation, offers a unique educational experience for outstanding high school students interested in pursuing careers in public service. Two students from each state, the District of Columbia, and the Department of Defense Education Activity are selected each year to participate in an intensive weeklong educational experience sponsored by the United States Senate for outstanding high school students who are interested in pursuing careers in public service. Participating students also each receive a $10,000 scholarship from the Hearst Foundation.

“I am excited for this opportunity and look forward to representing AACPS and the state of Maryland at the United States Senate Youth Program,” McGrath said. “I would like to thank my teachers who prepared me for this and particularly my government teacher, Dr. Barbara Segnatelli, who fostered my interest in government and public service.”

The program offers students an opportunity to gain an in-depth view of the Senate and the federal government overall as well as a deeper understanding of the interrelationship of the legislative, judicial, and executive branches. According to the program’s website, delegates attend briefings and meetings with senators, the president, a justice of the Supreme Court, cabinet members, federal agency leaders and senior members of the national media.

This year’s program will be held from March 4-11, 2023.

The honor is the second in recent weeks for McGrath. Earlier this month, he learned he is one of 10 county students selected to take part in the 2023 Maryland General Assembly Page Program.

Source : AACPS

