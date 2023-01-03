January 3, 2023
Annapolis, US 62 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Maryland Sports Betting: MD Sportsbook Bonus Offers Now Live Board of Education Student Member to Take Part in Senate Youth Program Dominate SERPs & Map Using These Successful Local SEO Strategies! Daily News Brief | January 3, 2023 Profs and Pints Bringing a Look at Hamilton to Annapolis
Education

Board of Education Student Member to Take Part in Senate Youth Program

Student Member of the Board of Education Zachary McGrath is one of two students from Maryland named to take part in the 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program.

The program, sponsored by the Hearst Foundation, offers a unique educational experience for outstanding high school students interested in pursuing careers in public service. Two students from each state, the District of Columbia, and the Department of Defense Education Activity are selected each year to participate in an intensive weeklong educational experience sponsored by the United States Senate for outstanding high school students who are interested in pursuing careers in public service. Participating students also each receive a $10,000 scholarship from the Hearst Foundation.

“I am excited for this opportunity and look forward to representing AACPS and the state of Maryland at the United States Senate Youth Program,” McGrath said. “I would like to thank my teachers who prepared me for this and particularly my government teacher, Dr. Barbara Segnatelli, who fostered my interest in government and public service.”

The program offers students an opportunity to gain an in-depth view of the Senate and the federal government overall as well as a deeper understanding of the interrelationship of the legislative, judicial, and executive branches. According to the program’s website, delegates attend briefings and meetings with senators, the president, a justice of the Supreme Court, cabinet members, federal agency leaders and senior members of the national media.

This year’s program will be held from March 4-11, 2023.

The honor is the second in recent weeks for McGrath. Earlier this month, he learned he is one of 10 county students selected to take part in the 2023 Maryland General Assembly Page Program.

Source :
AACPS
Previous Article

Dominate SERPs & Map Using These Successful Local SEO Strategies!

 Next Article

Maryland Sports Betting: MD Sportsbook Bonus Offers Now Live
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu