Board of Education Seeking Citizen Advisory Commission Members

The Board of Education is now accepting applications for two openings on the Executive Committee of its countywide Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC), a 32-member panel that provides input and advice on specific issues surrounding education throughout the county.

The panel consists of two representatives from each of the 13 high school clusters, one representing elementary schools and one representing secondary schools; two at-large representatives; a military representative; and three representatives appointed by other parent groups in the county. Members, who must be residents of Anne Arundel County, serve two-year terms with an option for a third year if they so desire and are approved by the Board.

The following seats are currently open:

Crofton cluster, secondary representative

Southern cluster, secondary representative

Applications, which can be found here, must be received at the Board of Education by 4 p.m. on January 20, 2023. At a subsequent meeting, the Board will appoint representatives to these positions.

The committee is required to meet at least four times a year, but typically meets seven times annually. Meetings are generally held at the Parham Building, located at 2644 Riva Road in Annapolis. The meetings and membership in the CAC are open to anyone, regardless of whether they have children in AACPS or not.

More information on the CAC can be found here.

