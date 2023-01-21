The 2022-2023 NFL playoffs have been cut down to eight teams as we enter the divisional round. Maryland sports bettors can get in on all of the action with more than $6,000 in sports betting promotions up for grabs.

Here are the best Maryland sportsbook promos to take advantage of for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Best Maryland Sports Betting Promos for NFL Divisional Round

The following Maryland sportsbook promotions are for new users only, though the platforms below certainly have special bonuses available for existing users as well.

DraftKings Maryland: Claim up to $1,250 in Welcome Bonuses

For a limited time, new DraftKings MD users can get two different bonuses worth a potential $1,250. We’ve made claiming these offers as easy as possible, as there is no promo code required for either bonus.

Simply sign up with our exclusive DraftKings Maryland promo code link and make an initial deposit of at least $5. Your deposit gets you a $50 bonus bet and 20% deposit match worth up to $1,000.

New users can then claim another $200 in bets after placing a first wager worth $5 or more, win or lose. These bet credits will be split into eight $25 free bets.

Click here to claim your DraftKings MD promo offer for up to $1,250 in bonuses

Caesars Maryland: Use code SHARPBETPICS to Get Your First Bet on Caesars up to $1,500

There are two options for new Caesars Maryland users, depending on how much money you want to drop on your first wager.

$20 – $100: All bettors will receive a $100 bet credit, win or lose.

All bettors will receive a $100 bet credit, win or lose. $101 or more: If the first bet you place results in a loss, Caesars will match your wager amount as a bet credit, up to $1,500.

The flexibility to choose your Caesars Sportsbook promo is a plus, although the $20 minimum first bet is higher than most online sportsbooks.

Get up to $1,500 on Caesars with Caesars MD promo code SHARPBETPICS

BetMGM Maryland: Up to $1,000 in First Bet Insurance with Bonus Code SHARP

All new BetMGM MD users who sign up with our bonus code SHARP and deposit at least $10 will get first bet insurance worth up to $1,000.

If the first bet you place settles as a loss, BetMGM will match your wager amount as a bet credit worth a maximum of $1,000.

Claim up to $1,000 in first bet insurance with BetMGM Maryland bonus code SHARP

FanDuel Maryland: Bet $5, Get $150

FanDuel is running a limited-time sports betting promo for all new users. Just sign up using our FanDuel Maryland promo code link, deposit $10 or more, and make a first bet on any market worth at least $5.

After your wager settles, you will receive $150 in bonus bets, win or lose. This is one of our favorite sportsbook promos for the divisional round because you can split your bonus bets across as many wagers as you’d like.

Click here get $150 in bonus bets with our FanDuel MD promo code

PointsBet Maryland: Get 2 second-chance bets worth up to $2,000 with code BESTOFFER

PointsBet has two specific second-chance bets up for grabs as part of its new user offer.

A fixed-odds wager worth up to $500

A Points Betting wager worth up to $1,500

If either of these first two wagers settles as a loss, PointsBet will match the amounts as a site credit for you to use on future bets.

Use PointsBet MD promo code BESTOFFER to get 2 second-chance bets up to $2,000

BetRivers Maryland: Use Bonus Code SHARPRIV For a Second Chance Bet up to $500

If the first bet you place with BetRivers settles as a loss, your wager amount will be matched as a bet credit up to $500. While this is one of the lower values for this type of promo offer, don’t let that deter you. BetRivers does a fantastic job with ongoing promos, and the larger amounts are really only useful for those who can responsibly lay down big first bets.

Get a second-chance bet up to $500 with BetRivers MD bonus code SHARPRIV

NFL Divisional Playoffs Schedule and Odds

The odds listed below are from Caesars Sportsbook as of January 20.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs — Saturday, January 21 at 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Spread: Kansas City -9

Moneylines: KC (-550) | JAX (+400)

Total: 52.5

The Jaguars-Chiefs game is set up to be a shootout, as the 52.5 point total is the highest of the weekend. These two faced off in Week 10 with the Chiefs winning 27-17. Patrick Mahomes completed 74% of his passes, putting up 331 yards and four scores.

The Jaguars’ secondary is their weakness defensively, which does not bode well going up against the Chiefs’ passing attack. In Mahomes’ postseason career, he has thrown for three or more touchdowns in seven of 11 games, making my favorite bet Patrick Mahomes Over 2.5 passing touchdowns.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles — Saturday, January 21 at 8:15 p.m. ET (FOX)

The Giants come into this game with by far the best record against the spread at 14-4, covering in nearly 78% of their games this season. For reference, the next closest cover percentage is 70.6% (Cincinnati and Detroit).

This game will come down to whether or not the Giants can stop the Eagles’ rushing attack. When Philadelphia’s offense was at full strength in Week 14, the Eagles totaled over 250 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground. With Lane Johnson returning to the offensive line and Miles Sanders fully healthy, I like Miles Sanders Over 66.5 rushing yards.

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills – Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. ET (CBS)

Spread: Buffalo -5.5

Moneylines: BUF (-240) | CIN (+196)

Total: 49

The money has been coming in on Buffalo for their divisional round matchup, as the Bills opened as 3.5-point favorites. Both of these teams struggled in the Wild Card round against inferior opponents and will look to get out to strong starts on Sunday.

My favorite way to attack this game is with a teaser bet. I’ll be putting together a 6-point teaser with Cincinnati, Philadelphia, and Kansas City, taking their spreads to +11.5, -1.5, and -3, respectively.

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers — Sunday, January 22 at 6:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Spread: San Fran -4

Moneylines: SF (-190) | DAL (+160)

Total: 46.5

This game features the two strongest defenses left in the playoffs, as San Francisco and Dallas rank first and second in total defensive DVOA. Will the legend of Brock Purdy grow? Can Dak Prescott have another strong performance and get Dallas to the NFC Championship for the first time since 1995?

I don’t have a ton of confidence in picking the winner of this game, but I do like Deebo Samuel Over 15.5 rushing yards. Samuel looked fully healthy last week and put up 32 yards on the ground on just three carries. In seven postseason games, Samuel has gone Over this rushing prop in six of them.

Contributed by Cody Kutzer

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

