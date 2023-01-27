Baylee: The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

This week’s Canines and Crosstrek Adoptable Pets of the week from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, sponsored by Annapolis Subaru are waiting by the phone – waiting for you to take them home.

Meet Baylee!

Baylee is very sad because her owner recently passed away! Baylee began her life as a pup at the SPCA and now she needs to find that second furever home!

She is older and would do better with a one level home and no high energy pets. If you cant commit to furever for her, she does need of a foster until her furever family comes along.

Shes a loving lunk who sleeps 22 hrs a day, and is low maintenance and smarter than a whip–she will let you know when it is time to walk, eat, or to just change up the view!

If you think Baylee is the one for you, please apply today!

Do you have a place in your home & heart for Baylee?

Apply HERE to meet Baylee today!

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt Baylee? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! If you are interested in meeting or adopting any animal, you can find out more about their adoption process here.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal, here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

