January 27, 2023
Annapolis, US 44 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Menu
LATEST NEWS
St. John’s College Launches New Podcast Police Make Arrest in Hanover Homicide Student Kudos: Helping Homeless Veterans, One Step at a Time Baylee: The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park: 2023 Winter Lecture Series
Business

Baylee: The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

This week’s Canines and Crosstrek Adoptable Pets of the week from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, sponsored by Annapolis Subaru are waiting by the phone – waiting for you to take them home.

Meet Baylee!

Baylee is very sad because her owner recently passed away! Baylee began her life as a pup at the SPCA and now she needs to find that second furever home!

She is older and would do better with a one level home and no high energy pets. If you cant commit to furever for her, she does need of a foster until her furever family comes along.

Shes a loving lunk who sleeps 22 hrs a day, and is low maintenance and smarter than a whip–she will let you know when it is time to walk, eat, or to just change up the view!

If you think Baylee is the one for you, please apply today!

Do you have a place in your home & heart for Baylee?

Apply HERE to meet Baylee today!

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt Baylee?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  If you are interested in meeting or adopting any animal, you can find out more about their adoption process here

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal, here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Previous Article

Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park: 2023 Winter Lecture Series

 Next Article

Student Kudos: Helping Homeless Veterans, One Step at a Time
John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

AOR 2023-1

AOR 2023-1

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu