Bath & Body Works to Open at Waugh Chapel Towne Centre

Bath & Body Works, the national retailer known for its bath and fragrance products, will open a new 4,010-square-foot store at Waugh Chapel Towne Centre in March 2023.

Bath & Body Works will be located near Regal Cinemas, between Crumbl Cookies and DSW. The shop will be a go-to place for gifts and goodies, including a variety of fragrances and feel-good scents captured in a large selection of lotions, candles, soaps, and body sprays. 

Bath & Body Works joins an expansive list of national and regional retailers and restaurants at Waugh Chapel Towne Centre, anchored by Wegmans and Target. The Centre’s extensive shopping options include American Eagle Outfitters, Loft, Ulta Beauty, Old Navy, White House Black Market, and more. 

Located in West Anne Arundel County, the Towne Centre includes 640,000 square feet of retail space and 130,000 square feet of Class A office space. The Centre also includes 644 multi-family units, 190 townhomes, an 80-unit assisted living facility, and a 100-room hotel. Waugh Chapel Towne Centre is next to the popular Village at Waugh Chapel, which is also owned and managed by Greenberg Gibbons. For more information and store hours, go to VisitWaughChapel.com or follow Waugh Chapel Towne Centre on Facebook. 

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

