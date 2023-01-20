January 20, 2023
Annapolis, US 49 F
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Local News

Baseball Bats and Swords Fly in an Early Morning Brawl Between Roommates

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested one man and are looking for another after four roommates got into an early morning brawl yesterday.

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 6:00 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of an assault in the 100 block of Hollins Ferry Road in Glen Burnie.

Officers learned that an argument between roommates turned physical. The victims were threatened with a sword and struck with an aluminum baseball bat. While both victims suffered minor injuries during the assault, neither required medical treatment.

One of the suspects remained on the scene and was arrested and charged accordingly. The second suspect, who the victim identified, fled before the officer’s arrival and charges are pending.

AACPS Superintendent to Lead Acceptance and Inclusion Forum at Severna Park High
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

