January 31, 2023
Police-Fire

Barrage of Gunfire Rocks Annapolis Apartment Complex

A barrage of gunfire rang out in Annapolis just after midnight last night in the Bay Ridge Gardens Apartment community located on Bay Ridge Avenue..

According to residents, the shots were heard in Eastport, the Historic District, HIllsmere, and parts of Bay Ridge.

According to the a police report:

On January 31, 2023, at approximately 12:18am, APD Dispatch received multiple calls reporting shots fired.  Ballistic evidence was located in front of a building on Bens Drive and collected. Multiple buildings and vehicles were struck by gunfire, but no victims or injuries were reported.

The following is a recording from a Ring camera that captured the shots.

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

