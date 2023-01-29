Baltimore Ravens’ Super Bowl History: Undefeated in the Big Game

This year, the Baltimore Ravens’ Super Bowl hopes were dashed by the Cincinnati Bengals in a 24-17 Wild Card round loss.

Maryland’s favorite team may be out, but you can still legally bet on the Super Bowl for the first time in the state.

You can also reminisce on past triumphs and we plan to do exactly that below. Let’s take a look at the Baltimore Ravens’ Super Bowl history and all-time record, which is decidedly great.

Ravens’ Super Bowl History Includes 2 Appearances

The NFL has only two teams that have never lost a Super Bowl: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Baltimore Ravens. That’s good company! The Ravens have been to the Super Bowl twice, and both times they managed to take home the big prize.

Baltimore Powered up for Most Recent Super Bowl Win

The Ravens most recently won Super Bowl XLVII 10 years ago. They played the San Francisco 49ers as underdogs.

The spread was 49ers -4.5 and the total was set at 47.5.

With Joe Flacco behind center, the Ravens had an answer for everything the 49ers threw at them. It was a tight game through and through, even with a wrench thrown into the gears. In the middle of the game, the entire stadium blacked out due to power loss (not too much beer), leaving commentators with 34 minutes of dead air to fill.

Once the power issue was resolved, Flacco and the Ravens emerged victorious in a 34-31 victory, covering the spread and hitting the Over handily (and then some).

Some called this Super Bowl the “Har-Bowl” because it pitted brothers John Harbaugh (Ravens HC) and Jim Harbaugh (49ers HC) against one another.

Ravens Notched 1st Title With Convincing Win Over Giants

The Ravens were formed in 1996, making them the second-youngest team in the NFL (the Houston Texans were founded in 1999). Only five years later, the Ravens found themselves in contention for the Super Bowl against the New York Giants.

Super Bowl XXXV featured the regular-season 12-4 Ravens pitted against the 12-4 Giants. The spread favored the Ravens at -3, and the total was set at 33.

Let’s be real here: the Ravens trounced the Giants. Baltimore’s defense allowed a measly 152 yards from the Giants, nabbing four sacks and forcing five turnovers along the way. Every single drive of the game save for one touchdown score ended in tragedy for the Giants: punts and interceptions galore. Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that the Giants’ single touchdown came in the form of a 97-yard kick return. Baltimore responded with an 84-yard kick return touchdown of their own.

For Baltimore fans, the game was undoubtedly entertaining. The Ravens marched to a 34-7 victory, covering the spread handily and hitting the over completely on their own without the Giants’ seven points needed. Linebacker Ray Lewis earned the MVP designation.

Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl 2024 Odds

Too soon? Nah, with the Ravens out of contention, one sportsbook already has odds live for the 2024 Super Bowl. Here’s a peek at DraftKings Sportsbook’s 2024 Super Bowl odds:

Kansas City Chiefs +550

Buffalo Bills +600

San Francisco 49ers +700

Cincinnati Bengals +900

Philadelphia Eagles +900

Dallas Cowboys +1300

Los Angeles Chargers +2200

New York Jets +3000

Detroit Lions +3000

Baltimore Ravens +3000

It’s an uphill battle, at least as far as DraftKings is concerned. However, there are still plenty of teams less likely to win Super Bowl 58 next year.

Can You Bet On The Super Bowl In Maryland?

Short answer: yes.

Longer answer: Maryland sportsbooks are live and accepting bets via mobile and desktop platforms. You can get in on excellent welcome bonuses if you sign up as a first-time user. Those bonuses, which include first bet insurance, deposit matches, and bonus credits, can be used to bet on the Super Bowl, even though the Ravens are eliminated. You can also visit a retail sportsbook to place NFL bets in person.

Wagers on the Super Bowl include the standard fare: moneyline, point spread, totals, player props, and more. Additionally, some sportsbooks accept novelty bets.

At DraftKings, you can bet on the coin toss winner, for example. You can also bet on the jersey number of the first touchdown scorer (the line is currently Over/Under 19.5). Those types of wagers are fun if you’re not all that invested in the game itself (aka you’re there for the commercials and the game-day spread).

Remember to bet responsibly!

